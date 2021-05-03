The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz passed over this Monday of French Adrian mannarino (6-4 and 6-0, in one hour and eleven minutes) in his debut at the Caja Mágica in Madrid and he gave himself a dream gift for his 18th birthday: his first confrontation with the Balearic Rafa Nadal, his idol and whose relief he is called to take on from El Palmar in the future. Thus, this Wednesday, the day on which Alcaraz comes of age, all the lights of world tennis will turn to the Manolo Santana court. There they will see the faces for the first time Nadal and Alcaraz.

The duel against Mannarino had little history. Alcaraz behaved like a veteran. He dominated from the beginning and very soon broke the serve of his opponent, a 32-year-old Frenchman who enjoys the fast track and suffers on clay. This Monday he was overwhelmed by an inspired Alcaraz. Mannarino is number 33 in the world, but at no time was he a rival for Alcaraz, 118 of the ATP. The French southpaw had a hard time, combative first, resigned later and sunk in the last games. He took a donut from Alcaraz in the second round.

Alcaraz thus obtained the first career victory at a Masters 1000. The audience that was able to enter the central court of the Caja Mágica, about 1,000 spectators due to the current sanitary restrictions, vibrated with him. An idol was born and it was noticed in the behavior of the spectators since the warm-up. “Playing here is very special. I have come to see this tournament since I was very little and I always dreamed of playing one day here against the best on the circuit. I got a little nervous and the public has helped me, with their affection, to feel better little by little. I had never played on such a big court and in the end I was letting go and I think I had a good game“Alcaraz said at the end of the duel.

Asked about his appointment the day after tomorrow against Nadal, Alcaraz wanted to take the pressure off: «I will try not to give the game the importance it has or to think with whom I am going to play. I have to be calm and focus only on what I have to do on the track. But obviously playing with Nadal is very special. It will be turning my dream into a reality. And also on my birthday, “confessed Juan Carlos Ferrero’s ward.