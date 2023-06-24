Carlos Alcaraz’s adaptation to grass is now complete. The Murcian has raised expectations of him and sees himself as a candidate for everything. Winning Grigor Dimitrov, former Queen’s champion (6-4 and 6-4) is one more step in the accelerated master that he has to do to get his tennis ready for Wimbledon. After beating the Bulgarian, he gets into the Queen’s semifinals and will face the American Sebastian Korda for a place in the final.

Alcaraz’s tennis has been on a steep rise since he arrived in London last weekend. He has gone through phases of suffering, like in his debut, enjoying, like against Jiri Lehecka, and seeing himself superior to a specialist on the surface, like Dimitrov. After the first hesitations, Alcaraz already feels comfortable as on the rest of the mats and with this level it is difficult to appreciate who can stop him. At least for now in Queen’s; Wimbledon, with the ogre Novak Djokovic on the horizon, will be another story.

But for now, Alcaraz is taking the right steps, climbing the necessary steps to tune his racket to a type of game that was unknown to him not so long ago. And it is that this is only the second time in his career that he has won three consecutive games on grass; the previous one was at Wimbledon 2022, until he kicked out Jannik Sinner.

Now, the Spaniard is much more comfortable and can fight face to face with a Wimbledon semifinalist, Queen’s champion and teacher, as well as a former number three in the world, such as Dimitrov. And not just fight him, beat him on a track where the Bulgarian has played almost thirty games in his sports career. Alcaraz, only three. Enough to believe that he can do something great here, that he can register his name along with Andrés Gimeno, Rafael Nadal and Feliciano López, the only Spaniards to appear on the Queen’s champions table.

After a first set (6-4) forged in an initial game in which Dimitrov delivered his serve with four points in a row and in which Alcaraz saved three break chances with his serve at 3-2, the Murcian hesitated in the second, against a Dimitrov who put the direct one at the beginning, with 3-0, but to whom his eternal gaps condemned him.

The Bulgarian, despite the overwhelming start and the normally critical advantage on grass, was unable to close out the set. He dropped four games in a row, regained his composure to make it 4-4, but stumbled again. And this time, with Alcaraz serving to win the game, he did not falter. He sealed the quarterfinals at Queen’s, raising his record in this round to 21 wins and four losses and will play his eighth semi-final of the year against Sebastian Korda, who defeated local favorite and last year’s runner-up Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

It will be the third duel between Korda and Alcaraz as professionals, after the Next Gen Finals of 2021 and Roland Garros 2022, in which the Spanish triumphed, and Monte Carlo 2022, where the American won.

The match will be played this Saturday, after the first semifinal between Holger Rune and Alex de Miñaur.