Carlos Alcaraz’s statements assuring that, when he retires, he will have won a Wimbledon, may sound like a ghost to many athletes, but not to him. Because with barely a dozen matches played on this surface, it’s hard not to put the Murcian among the main favorites this year for the third Grand Slam of the season and, in the future, one of the great dominators of English grass.

His victory against the American Sebastian Korda (6-3 and 6-4) shows the continuous rise that he is having in a brilliant week in London. From arriving without expectations to fulfilling them all, for an Alcaraz that he can win this Sunday, against the Australian Álex de Miñaur, his fifth title of the season and the first on grass of his sports career.

The semifinals against Korda were another exercise in overwhelming superiority and confidence from a tennis player who until a few days ago did not know what it was like to play on grass officially outside the All England Club. However, in one of the most historic tournaments, Alcaraz is one game away from inscribing his name on a wooden wall that welcomes the English club and that, at the moment, only has four Spaniards in it: Andrés Gimeno, who he beat Roy Emerson in 1960, Rafael Nadal, who beat Novak Djokovic in 2008, and Feliciano López, who triumphed in 2017 against Marin Cilic and in 2019 against Gilles Simon.

Korda was an argument more than enough to call into question Alcaraz’s possibility of joining this select group, because he had been launched, with three consecutive wins before specialists and without losing a set, and because he knew what it was like to win against the Spaniard; he did it in Montecarlo 2022.

And the beginning was somewhat reminiscent of that afternoon in the Principality, with Korda, son of the legendary Czech Petr Korda, champion in Australia and finalist in the US Open, mounting the Spaniard’s service and breaking him at the first opportunity he got. A declaration of intent that did not make the Spanish flinch. He recovered quickly, saved five break balls, as many as his rival, with a limping serve and took the duel to his field, where not only the racket plays, but also the head.

clinical eye



The Spaniard displayed superior hunger and a keen eye for spotting his prey’s weakness. Once the tide of chances for one and the other had passed and balance came to the match, Alcaraz cooled his mind, streamlined his movements and unleashed the American, who faded away.

The tennis player from El Palmar crushed the first set and accelerated in the second, avoiding the gaps of previous days that had given opportunities to his rivals. This time, with the first set in his bag, he did not concede a single more breaking point. It was decisive to close the way to one of his generation, to one of those tennis players called to fight for him for the scepter.

It won’t be for now, with an Alcaraz who is one game away from snatching the number from Novak Djokovic and from being the first on the Wimbledon lists. If De Minaur, who beat Holger Rune in two sets, doesn’t stop him, Alcaraz will be the fourth Spaniard to win at Queen’s. This Sunday will be the second duel against the Australian, who wasted two match points in the semifinals that both played at the Conde de Godó in 2022.