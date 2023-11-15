It may have been the fastest surface he has played on, but this time Carlos Alcaraz did it quickly and well against poor Andrey Rublev, who after Medvedev also suffers the Spaniard’s law. In the match that opened the second day of the Red Group round robin, the Spaniard (n.2) took just over an hour to defeat the Russian number 5 in the world 7-5 6-2 . After the knockout with Zverev (the Spaniard had not lost three matches in a row since March 2021 and had previously been stopped by Dimitrov in Shanghai and by Safiullin in Bercy), Carlitos once again imposed his law on the unfortunate student of Fernando Vicente, once again once the protagonist of hysterical scenes and acts of self-harm that tighten the heart.

Immediately after the match, the Spaniard who is participating in the Finals for the first time after the forced stop in 2022, declared: “I’m really happy with how I played. I wanted to be in Turin at all costs after the forced withdrawal last year” . The world number 2 also mentioned the defeat against Zverev on the first day: “The first match was very tough, but I was still satisfied with how I fought: yesterday I trained in the right way because I wanted to have a good match. I adapted to the pitch a little better even though it remains very fast.” Medvedev will be there on Friday for the third and decisive match of the group: “I will have to play a perfect match, without making any mistakes, we will need to be aggressive to reach the semi-final”. Absolutely respectable numbers from Juan Carlos Ferrero’s student: “Five aces and no double faults, 72% of firsts on the pitch with 94% of points won with first and 62% of points won with second. There were 19 winners with two free throws.