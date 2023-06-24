Carlos Alcaraz says openly that he can see it, that he enjoys it, that he is deciphering the codes and that tomorrow he can become a great player on grass. He imagines, he adds in his ambitious speech, lifting the occasional Wimbledon trophy and emulating the great racket dancers, those who float and flow on the grass, special territory where they exist. Everything remains to be seen, but for now the facts are with him. At 20 years old, in his third participation in a green tournament, the Spaniard begins to take flight and his assertion finds support in the game and the results. Victory against Sebastian Korda (6-3 and 6-4, in 1h 21m) and first final. It happens in Queen’s, where only the Australian Alex de Minaur (6-3 and 7-6 (2) to Holger Rune) can deprive him of the title.

At the gates of Wimbledon, a promising expression of superiority. From less to more, avoiding the curves of the debut against Rinderknech and then imposing his cruising speed against Lehecka, Dimitrov and Korda in succession, the Murcian consolidates an express adaptation. Not round, but almost. The bow is missing. He can finish off this Sunday (2:30 p.m., Movistar Deportes) in his sixth final of a season that already includes four trophies. He indisputably dominates Novak Djokovic on the big stages, but in terms of regularity today there is no more reliable option than the Spaniard. Four games have been enough for him to internalize the mechanisms that take years for so many others, and at the same time to aim for another title that would return the world throne to him, in the hands of the Serb.

“I am playing very well. I am improving, feeling better in each game. Novak and I are having a very nice fight for number one”, transmits the young man from El Palmar. “It’s like I’ve been playing on this surface for 10 years, crazy. I have even impressed myself with how I have adapted my game and my movements so quickly”, he adds, acknowledging that the possibility of reclaiming the throne is an “extra motivation” and that becoming the first seed at Wimbledon (from July 3) would be “a dream.” Alcaraz goes for it, and he does it loaded with arguments. To the remarkable performance on the rest and with the backhand offered throughout the week, he adds in this last intervention a remarkable service percentage (84% of points with firsts) and the strike with the forehand, as if he were rallying on clay . The primer reflects a meager number of errors (5).

He has plenty of tools and resources, and what was suspected is becoming a reality. His break and tear tennis fits like a glove with the vertigo imposed by the grass. He has electricity, shooting, dynamism and volleying; if he sharpens the serve, his candidacy in the major british will win integers. Prudent upon his arrival, he now rises without any complex and verbalizes it.

“I think I have a good style, I like to be aggressive and go to the net. I think I will win at least one Wimbledon ”, he slipped before meeting the stylish and tall Korda, another of those players theoretically called upon to discuss the future with him; right now unable to shade him. Depleted by injuries, the American (22 years old and 32nd in the ATP) shows his fangs during the first set, even starting with a break of advantage, but as soon as he suffers a couple of shakes he gets discouraged and makes the rubber as best he can. The following demarcation of the Murcian is lethal. Decanted the duel, he focuses Alcaraz towards his fifth prize of the year and the eleventh of a career that has just begun to take shape.

“His shot is very flat, he moves well and is very dangerous,” he warns of De Miñaur, whom he has faced only once, last year in Barcelona, ​​and against whom he suffered greatly. “But I focus on myself,” he says, sticking out his chest. “In my game, in what I have to do. Tomorrow [por este domingo] I want to enjoy and we’ll see what happens”, closes the brand new finalist, a more than outstanding student. In matters of learning, he stands out as the smartest in the class.

BAUTISTA GIVES IN TO RUBLEV IN HALLE AC The good news from Queen’s did not continue in Halle, where Roberto Bautista lost to Andrei Rublev 6-3, 6-4, in 1:41. The 35-year-old from Castellón could not contain the energetic proposal of the Russian, who will play his fourth final of the season after triumphing in Monte Carlo and losing in Dubai and Banja Luka. Rublev, trained by the Spanish Fernando Vicente, will meet this Sunday (3:00 p.m., Movistar) with the transgressor Alexander Bublik (6-3 and 7-5 against Alexander Zverev). The Kazakh, present in his first final of the year and with only one laurel on record, was inferior in the three previous ones between the two. See also "Sharjah Executive" discusses the needs of residential areas for educational facilities

