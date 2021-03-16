Carlos Alcaraz justified this Monday the invitation that the organizers of the Acapulco Telcel Open (Mexico) had granted him to be in the tournament for the first time. The 17-year-old from Murcia got the brown of playing in the first round against one of the best tennis players on the circuit and played a worthy role. Alexander Zverev had to show off the best of his repertoire not to be surprised. The German won 6-3 and 6-1 in 1h: 24 and he will be the one who plays in the second round against the American Johnson or the Serbian Djere.

But it was not easy, especially at the beginning, when Alcaraz broke his serve to get 2-0 and serve. Unfortunately for him he could not consolidate the break and later on he missed three options to place himself with an exciting 3-1. From there, Zverev was superior, who overwhelmed the Spaniard with power, placement and feline reflexes on the net.

The tennis player from Hamburg hit the direct to win the last four games of the first set and continued the streak at the start of the second. He fantastically lost Carlos’ firsts and only suffered with the left-overs included in the game plan of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s disciple, who in his day trained Zverev, although their relationship did not end too well.

Invited to the Miami Open

Alcaraz could already do little against an unleashed and very serious rival, who swept him in the second round. In the end he was affectionate when greeting and talking to Carlos, who will head to Miami, where he will also be able to play with a wildcard for the main draw of the first Masters 1,000 of the season.

