Carlos Alcaraz, at 18, is among the 32 best players at Roland Garros. Italians Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner, both 19 years old, accompany the Murcian in this precocious race that has not happened since 2001, at this point in the Parisian Grand Slam. Then Federer, Roddick and Tommy Robredo agreed.

“I didn’t know, nor had I paid attention to it. Young people are there, showing a good level, this means that we are doing things well, “said Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil yesterday when he learned the data, according to the ATP Tour website. Ferrero did not want to throw the bells on the fly either, and as is his custom, he spoke naturally and cautiously. “I do not know if we are facing a generational change, but it would be very good if from now on these young players were seen fighting with the older ones.”

Alcaraz is a totally different player from last year’s Roland Garros. In just nine months it has gone from the Top 200 to sneak into the top 100 in the world. Today he faces the greatest challenge of his brilliant career against the German Jan-Lennard Struff (31 years old), who can open the door to the round of 16 for the tennis player from El Palmar. It would not be the only new brand in his record, since he would also face something that he has never achieved: playing so many games in a row in the same tournament. After adding three victories in the qualifying round, he has chained two more in the main draw and today will be his sixth meeting in Paris. If he won, he would stay one more week in Paris.

Despite this load of matches, the player is fine, according to Juan Carlos Ferrero: «It is true that he has been playing quite a few games in recent weeks, but being a Grand Slam and having rest days in between, he is recovering well. Besides, being so young, with the energy he has, everything is going very well and physically too ».

Of the German Struff, the rival that Alcaraz will have in front of today [el partido comenzará no antes de las 12,15 horas]Ferrero points out that “he is a difficult player.”

Federer, in the night game

Today’s turn for Federer in the night game at the Philippe-Chatrier court, while Nadal will play his pass to the second round on the Suzanne-Lenglen court, against England’s Cameron Norrie. Argentine Diego Schwartzman will seek to sneak into the top 16 against German Philipp Kohlschreiber.

matches Carlos Alcaraz has chained in this edition of Roland Garros. To the one he disputes today, we must add the three from the previous phase plus another two that he has won as part of the main draw. I have never played so many games in the same tournament.