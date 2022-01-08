Carlos Alcaraz is one of the great absentees in these first weeks of tennis competition. He has decided to make the most of his preseason at the Juan Carlos Ferrero academy, in Villena. Today he plans to travel to Melbourne for the 2022 Australian Open and will do so without having previously competed in any official event. His last official match was played on November 13, when he beat Sebastian Korda in the final of the Next Gen Masters in Milan. The first Grand Slam begins next year 17 and the Murcian player will be able to acclimatize and prepare well.

Head of series



The Australian Open is a key tournament in Murcia’s busy calendar in the first months of the year. Alcaraz will be seeded for the first time in a big game, which a priori guarantees him the first two rounds against more affordable rivals.

The one from El Palmar has decided to enroll in the ATP 500 tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Acapulco, before heading to the United States to play the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami. This plan makes it very difficult for Alcaraz to be part of the Davis Cup team that will face Romania between March 4 and 5 for a place in the final phase of 2022.

After his excellent 2021, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil is looking forward to the new year. He is currently ranked 32nd in the ATP ranking, but his goal, as he has said on occasion, is to finish among the 15 best tennis players in the world.