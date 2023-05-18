The absence of Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros opens the door to a new champion, and Carlos Alcaraz is the main favorite for it. “I put myself on the list of candidates to win Roland Garros and I’m not afraid to say it,” said the man from El Palmar this Thursday at a press conference in Murcia.

“Not so much because of the results on clay, but also because of the confidence I have, but there are also other great players like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Felix Auger-Aliassime. It is a wide range of tennis players called to fight for great things, “added Alcaraz, who will travel to Paris next Wednesday to prepare the assault on the second Grand Slam of his sports career.

Alcaraz comes from losing in the third round in Rome against the 135 in the world; a defeat from which he does not bleed, after winning in Barcelona and Madrid, which has earned him to reach number one and be the first seed in Paris.

«It came with a lot of load and physical and mental demand. I had spent many weeks with that demand and without being able to rest and, although I want to win every tournament I go to, I take things from the positive side and this defeat allows me to rest and train for Roland Garros, “he explained.

Along with Alcaraz, the other great favorite is Djokovic, who lost in the round of 16 in Rome, has not won a title on the clay court tour and has lost number one. The Serbian has also left many doubts about his physical condition, with elbow problems from Monte Carlo, alternating the use of a protective mesh in that area, and also back discomfort that surfaced in Rome.