In the middle of the afternoon, the squad of special envoys who have already taken up positions at the Roland Garros facilities file into the conference room to listen to him, the number one, the greatest attraction of this edition that is so open and so unpredictable. A certainty: Nadal is not there. Lots of unknowns: Could it be him? Maybe Djokovic? Medvedev? And why not a big hit from Rune, Sinner or Ruud? In any case, Carlos Alcaraz expresses himself without mincing words: he believes, he has faith, he aspires. And he goes for everything.

Asked by EL PAÍS about whether the absence of the king of earth gives him extra pressure, because now the goals are mostly focused on him, with Nole’s permission, the young leader of the ATP circuit answers bluntly: “Obviously, being Rafa here makes everything more complicated, because this is his tournament, but I have always said that I have never been afraid of anyone and even if he had been there, I don’t think he would have had less chance of winning. I am that ambitious. I also don’t feel so much pressure because now the eyes are more or less on me, or because people can expect something, but I just try to flow and show my best game.

At the gates of the premiere, this Monday against the Italian Flavio Cobolli –from the previous phase, 21 years old and 159th in the world–, the man from El Palmar continues to grease and process the new situation. He lands for the first time as the top seed in a major tournament and tries to assimilate all that this means on the fly; that is, the duty to win. “It’s still crazy, something incredible,” he introduces with a smile. “But it’s something I’ve worked hard for, to be there, at the top. I’m glad, but I don’t feel more pressure to be number one or anything like that. I am clear about what I am here for and what I have to play for, what I must do and how I must feel. I have to enjoy myself, not show so much emphasis on wanting to get good results to keep number one and be there, but on enjoying myself, and from that the good results will come”, he reasons.

Before chatting with the journalists, Alcaraz trained at the Philippe Chatrier with the Czech Jiri Lehecka and the day before he did so with the veteran Stanislas Wawrinka; on Thursday he also shook hands with Toni Nadal, with whom he coincided during the act of a sports signing, and repeats in the transition from one session to another with Djokovic.

Golf, maturity and heat

The Murcian is perceived calm, calm; aware of the noise that exists around him, but in no way timid. The weather forecasts anticipate two weeks of magnificent sunshine in Paris, and the temperature tightens inside and outside the room. Overheated, he is momentarily trapped as the sweatshirt is removed (sorry!) and qualifies: “I did not say [en Madrid, donde venció por segundo año consecutivo] that I am the top favorite to win here, but that I put myself on the list of favorites to win Roland Garros, because right now there are many players who have the level to achieve it… I don’t put myself in the topbut I do put myself on that list.”

Alcaraz greets Djokovic during the session this Friday. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

After being dropped at the premiere in Rome, the fall being interpreted as a simple stumble, Alcaraz returned home for a few days to clear his mind and gain momentum. He shared time with his family, played golf and, above all, he psyched himself up: two weeks of gunpowder are coming up. “I am the same as last year, it only changes that I am more mature. Mentally I am better and I can read better what is happening on the track. For me, it is very, very important, the most different thing”, assesses the boy, who at the age of 20 marks the passage of a season already burned on fire due to Nadal’s anticipated goodbye.

“At the beginning when I played against the best in big stadiums, it was hard for me to get used to that and keep my cool. But I learned from those moments, ”he points out, before rewinding:“ I remember, for example, the first time against Rafa in Madrid [en 2021, el día que alcanzó la mayoría de edad]; it was very, very hard. I can name a lot of games that I didn’t feel comfortable playing in… But I learned from that and I always wanted to play in these arenas, in these tournaments, and I try to feel comfortable. Now I feel great in these circumstances.”

THE DREAM OF A DOUBLES IN PARIS 2024 AC | Paris See also Trump, Johnson, Bolsonaro, Salvini and the muddy undertow of the national-populist tide With a difference of 17 years between one and the other, from 1986 the veteran and from 2003 the theoretical relief, Nadal (millennial) and Alcaraz (centennial) have so far met three times on the track. The first time, the Spaniard only conceded three games to the Murcian on the Caja Mágica arena; The second was very different, in which the 22-major champion had to do his best not to give up in the Indian Wells semifinals, resolving that day’s dilemma in three sets; and the swerve finally occurred last year in Madrid, as part of the first turning point. “As a tennis fan I always want to see him play; I want to see the best in the world in all the tournaments”, explains Alcaraz, fearful that he may not be able to match Nadal anymore at Roland Garros, taking into account that the Spaniard’s farewell will take place depending on how his body responds. However, he harbors the hope of being able to compete at least once with the totem. It could be in the Davis Cup Finals, who knows. He could be at the Olympic Games to be held next year in Paris. “Obviously, for me it would be a dream to be able to play doubles with Rafa, but there is still a year left and many things can still happen to both him and me. Let’s hope that we can both participate and, as I said, it would be a dream to be able to play with him”, concludes Alcaraz.

