Carlos Alcaraz continues to fill the Conde de Godó. One more day, there was no free seat to enjoy the exhibition of the Murcian, who upset Roberto Bautista (6-3 and 7-5) to get into the quarterfinals and leave alive the defense of the title that he already won here last year .

After a tribute for the 70th anniversary of the tournament, in which Spanish tennis legends such as Manuel Orantes, Alex Corretja, Sergi Bruguera, Nico Almagro and Alberto Berasategui participated, among many others, Alcaraz, already an institution of tennis in this country, saved the Fratricidal duel against a combative Bautista, who did not give the gasoline to put the number two in the world in more trouble.

And that the man from Castellón had a good start, taking advantage of the discomfort that the wind was causing to Alcaraz, who needed several minutes to settle on the Rafa Nadal court of the Barcelona complex. With the wind whipping in his face, Alcaraz already had to save a couple of breaking points in the first game and gave up serve in the fifth, giving Bautista a momentary 2-3 lead.

The man from Castellón could not capitalize on it, which Alcaraz embraced from there. The break was immediate and also the acceleration for the set. In a few minutes, Alcaraz won three games in a row and had two set points, both results by Bautista. In the anteroom of the third, Alcaraz produced one of the points of the tournament. He returned a Bautista spike sliding across the clay with a one-handed backhand. The ball passed to the man from Castellón and was the third set point for Alcaraz, who no longer forgave.

final arreon



Alcaraz’s varied game was working, he was able to dominate the background, throw drop shots and encourage himself to serve and net or return and net to dislodge a much more pragmatic Bautista. He did not have the resources to discuss the game with him, but he did have the resources to not lose face with it and lengthen it. The public wanted Carlitos to win, but they did not forget the Davis Cup hero in 2019 and a tennis player who has always fought against all odds. Here in Barcelona, ​​he has never gone past the quarterfinals, which was his best in 2015 against Kei Nishikori and in 2018 against David Goffin. This time he was stopped in the round of 16 by Alcaraz, who had service problems in the final stretch of the match. When the man from El Palmar seemed to have it on track, with a 3-1 lead in the second set, there were three service breaks, two by Alcaraz and one by Bautista, which intrigued the match.

Bautista forced until 5-5, when Alcaraz said enough. The Murcian took the last eight points of the match and closed before the conditions got worse. When the fans were already taking off their jackets and looking worriedly at the overcast Barcelona sky, Alcaraz achieved his seventh consecutive victory in Barcelona.

Without giving up a set so far in the tournament, Alcaraz will face Alejandro Davidovich this Friday, who defeated the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. It will be the first duel between Alcaraz and Davidovich, who has slightly recovered from the disappointment of Monte Carlo, where he defended the final, with two fast track wins in Barcelona.