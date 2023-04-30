The Magic Box once again enjoyed the best version of Carlos Alcaraz. The Murcian, who suffered more than necessary in his debut against the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, comfortably beat Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid (6-2, 7-5).

The Manolo Santana court, who hung the no tickets sign this Sunday, witnessed the overwhelming dominance of Alcaraz, who faced the game from the first game, when he managed to break Dimitrov’s serve. Much calmer and more successful than in his debut, the rest of the set passed with a favorable wind for the Murcian, who not only threatened each turn of the Bulgarian’s serve, but was very confident with his service.

Proof of this is that he did not concede any break balls during the first set, when he had up to 11 break balls against the Finn. Dimitrov is a more ‘thankful’ player profile for the Murcian for his style of working more points. While his previous rival, Ruusuvuori, has flatter and more powerful shots that counteract the Spaniard’s offensive game, and hence the explanation why Alcaraz could have had a more comfortable duel against the tennis player from Haskovo.

The second quarter, however, was different. Equality prevailed on the scoreboard until Dimitrov managed to break Alcaraz’s service to make it 2-4 in his favor. This feint by the Bulgarian to send the match to the final third set did not last long. The Murcian reacted in the subsequent game to return the break in white. Alcaraz did not let Dimitrov hold on to the game and hit another blow, this time definitive, to once again snatch his rival’s serve and certify the victory 6-2, 7-5.

As usual, Carlitos closed the game with a left mark of the house. “Today I had a good time,” the Murcian acknowledged at the end of the match, recalling that in his debut he suffered more than expected to overcome Ruusuvuori.

The player from El Palmar will face Alexander Zverev in the round of 16, in a repeat of last year’s final in the Madrid tournament. On that occasion, Alcaraz swept the German off the track (6-3 and 6-1) to lift his first title in the Masters 1,000 in Madrid. However, that has been the only occasion in which the Spaniard has managed to break Zverev.

In the other three matches (Roland Garros 2022, Vienna 2021 and Acapulco 2021), the balance fell on the Teutonic side. Not too many players can say that they maintain a positive balance in their duels against the Murcian, but Zverev is one of them, so he will be a tough touchstone for the world number two in his goal of retaining the title.

Munar dreams and Bautista falls in a marathon



Jaume Munar continues advancing rounds in what is already his best result in a Masters 1,000. The Spaniard defeated in three sets (3-6, 6-3 and 6-1) one of the sensations of the tournament, Matteo Arnaldi, executioner among others of Casper Ruud. Munar, who will rise to at least 68th place in the ATP ranking after the Madrid tournament, will face the winner of the German duel between Yannick Hanfmann and Daniel Altmaier in the round of 16.

For his part, Roberto Bautista fell to Karen Khachanov in a true marathon that took place in the first session on the Manolo Santana court. The man from Castellón managed to recover from a first set dominated by the Russian, but in the end it was Khachanov who won a match that lasted almost three hours (7-5, 4-6 and 6-3). Pepo Clavet’s pupil will face off in the round of 16 with his compatriot Rublev, who dispatched Yoshito Nishioka on the fast track.

In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek continues to sweep his rivals. The world number one got rid of the American Bernarda Pera in two sleeves to reach the round of 16 in Madrid. For her part, Paula Badosa will face her fourth round match against the Greek Maria Sakkari this Monday.