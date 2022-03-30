Wind in favor or wind against, Carlos Alcaraz finds no limit in this Miami Masters 1000 in which he once again shows his enormous potential. He grows, enjoys and impresses the Palmar tennis player and, hand in hand, the fan enjoys a progression that invites them to think of a formidable long-term project, but in terms of the immediate present. After exhibiting himself against Marton Fucsovics and Marin Cilic, the Murcian corroborated his effervescence against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he had already tipped half a year ago in New York and who came face to face again (7-5 ​​and 6-3, in 1h 50m) with a young man who dressed as Rafael Nadal on his way to the quarterfinals.

For a long time, parallels between one and the other have become inevitable. At the age of 18, the Spaniard had already been uncovered in the Davis Cup and recorded a title, that of Sopot (Poland), and at the age of 19 he definitively exploded with the Roland Garros title. The Murcian will reach 19 springs on May 5 and, with two trophies (Umag and Rio de Janeiro) and a quarter of a major (US Open) already on the record, he foresees a great blow that, experts say, is probably about to fall. Seen what has been seen, it is not ruled out that it occurs in Miami, where he lowers the rivals as if he were still competing in the challengersterritory not so far away for him.

Alcaraz has that special something that distinguishes great players, that cold blood to escape sticky situations and that brilliance to rise in big games. Tsitsipas came out to bite, in a rush, determined to cut off his wings from the first ball so that he could not take flight, but he found the version Nadalized from Murcia. So far in the tuxedo, the boy yanked on the guerrilla version of him to defuse the Greek’s initial rush, which he parted with a break and showing his teeth, 5-2 up, lowered later with a reaction that marks.

Tsitsipas wanted to prevent Alcaraz from dominating and being able to put such an overwhelming proposal on the table, but he conceded a series of seven games and although he rowed and rowed, he realized that he could do little or nothing. The Spaniard, directed these days from the bench by Samuel López -Juan Carlos Ferrero absent due to the death of his father-, scorched him with 28 winning shots (compared to 20 for the Athenian, who made 8 more errors) and achieved his fifth victory against a top-10. Big words. The greater the challenge, the better the response. Unbelievable points. And it begins to be a constant.

The victory guarantees the Spaniard to leave Miami as the 15th in the world. Tsitsipas is in fifth place, but today, in terms of play and projection, the order is reversed. Not even in a notable version could the Greek (23 years old) put a stop to it. Quite a warning for that intermediate generation that has suffered the three giants and now has an uncomfortable fourth element to beat. He comes strong, he pushes his way through. It is the phenomenon of the moment. Alcaraz reaffirms himself, dazzles and consolidates his candidacy to become the first Spanish man to summit at the North American event. This Thursday he will deal with a 22-year-old who is making space for himself, Miomir Kecmanovic. The Serbian came back and dispatched Taylor Fritz, recent champion in Indian Wells: 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Kyrgios messes her up, Osaka revives

The last bite of the Spanish continued a day in which Nick Kyrgios gave the note again. In a line that has long ceased to be news, the Australian insulted Judge Carlos Bernardes (“fucking retard! b… retarded!”) and after being penalized three times and falling to Yannik Sinner (7-6(3) and 6-3), he is exposed to another severe sanction after the one received in California, where misbehavior cost him $25,000 (22,500 euros). ). That day he was playing against Nadal, who will lose number three to Alexander Zverev. The German beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (double 6-4) and will face Casper Ruud (6-3 and 6-4 Cameron Norrie).

On the other hand, the Russian Daniil Medvedev (7-5 ​​and 6-1 to Jenson Booksby) is one step away from regaining the world throne; To achieve this, he will have to beat the last champion in Miami, the Polish Hubert Hukacz (7-6 (3) and 6-2 against Lloyd Harris) in the quarterfinals.

In the women’s draw, Japan’s Naomi Osaka tries to straighten up and landed in the semifinals. Far from her best days and installed in the 77th position of the WTA list, she defeated Danielle Collins 6-2 and 6-1 and will face the Swiss Belinda Bencic, superior this morning to Daria Saville (6-1 and 6-2). On the other hand, this Wednesday the other semifinal will be defined from the duels between the Spanish Paula Badosa and the American Jessica Pegula (19.00, Teledeporte and DAZN), and the Polish Iga Swiatek and the Czech Petra Kvitova (1.00).

