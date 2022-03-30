The tennis player from El Palmar achieved the greatest feat of his still short career, after lifting, in the first set, a 5-2 against one of the best versions of the fifth best player in the world, Stefanos Tsitsipas. This is victory number fifteen of the season and his second against a top 10, after beating Berretini in Rio de Janeiro. Carlos Alcaraz took his wand out for a walk at the most unexpected moment of the match, where any other player would have given up the set for lost to later achieve a unique streak of seven consecutive games. 1 hour and 50 minutes have made this victory the longest of the season for Carlos, since the one obtained in Brazil against Berretini (2 hours and 1 minute).

The first set began with an unbeatable Tsitsipas, with great personality and completely taking over the court to get his first serve, but Carlos was successful and, in a long game, managed to stop the Greek and tie. On Stefanos’ second serve, the Spaniard delighted the entire world with possibly the best point of the tournament by giving away a magic balloon. But Tsitsipas showed no mercy and continued to harass the Murcian until he knocked him down and made it 5-2 in his favour. With this result, any fan or even a player would consider the set over, but in the case of Carlos Alcaraz, you can never say never. And so it was, with his top hat on, cape waving and wand in hand, Alcaraz got down to work and gave Miami a dream day. Through his great mental strength, he turned his frustration into efficiency and forcefulness and reversed the scoreline in his favor and finally achieved the epic and took the set.

The second part began in the same way that the previous one ended, with an overwhelming Carlos Alcaraz, making the third break of his sleeve and, with it, the sixth consecutive game. After 2-0 in favor, Tsitsipas tried to somehow wake up and try to put out the fire, but it did not stop. Halfway through the second set and with a 2-3 in favor of Carlos, the match was about to break in favor of the Greek but, once again, he managed to save him. With it 3-4 for Alcaraz, Stefanos could do nothing but take off his hat and succumb, for the second time in his career, to the tennis prodigy. It was one of those games that will go down in history, both for the determination of the young Carlos Alcaraz, and for the great game that the two players gave the public.

In the quarterfinals, Alcaraz will have the opportunity to pass and equal his best mark and play another semifinal of a Masters 1000. In the next round he will face the winner of the duel between Nadal’s executioner in Indian Wells, Fritz, or the Serbian Kecmanovic .