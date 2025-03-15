03/15/2025



Pursue Carlos Alcaraz A triplet that would lead him to rub and Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, almost nothing. And he does it hard, good game, great level and also with work capacity when by wind or by mood there is no other than to keep the magic. Halys (6-2 and 6-4), Shapovalov (6-4 and 6-1), from Dimitrov (6-1 and 6-1), and with authority of closing it (6-3 and 7-6 (6)) to be already two steps of the title. «It was more wind and colder, the conditions were hard. I did not play as well as yesterday, but tennis is like that. I simply survived. I have played a decent game or a good game in those conditions. I do not think about playing a great tennis in each game. You have to move forward with the level. Today I have not hit the ball as clean as yesterday, but I have done what I had to do. I think this is about this sport, ”explained the Murcia, maturity of word and act.

In this penultimate border it is awaited by a Jack Draper Become an emerging star in this 2025.

The British, 23 years old, 14 of the world and left-handed, as Nadal, who was his idol, comes with a good attitude: he turned off Joan Fonseca (6-4 and 6-0), and ending the American local idols one by one: Brooksby (7-5 ​​and 6-4), Fritz (7-5 ​​and 6-4) and Shelton (6-4 and 7-5) in the first semifinal of a 1,000 masters of his career; in which two trophies of category 250 (Vienna and Stuttgart look, both achieved in 2024).

And he lives installed in some disbelief for the good moment he is going through. «Everything is very exciting. I thought about such as a child, I dreamed of arriving at the world top ten and playing the last rounds in large tournaments like this. I did not marked goals because I feel that I am living a dream when playing in stages like that, ”he said after bending Shelton. The British, who had not left things well in tennis would have liked to be a detective -he studied criminology -as he said in an interview in ATP, he remarks that he does nothing special, and appeals to day to day as a formula of this success in which he feels comfortable: «I simply train, I have a monopoly game, I prepare my game and compete the best I can. The result is the result. If I achieve a victory it is fantastic. If not, it also has to return to work the next day ». Simply, but with higher dreams: «I want to continue improving and looking for great successes. At the end of the weeks, I look back and review what I have done. I am proud of myself, but now I must think about my next game ».









That next game that is a challenge for almost the entire planet tennis: a Carlos Alcaraz who has won him on three of the four occasions he has faced. For the Spanish it was the first Round of Basel 2022, 3-6, 6-2 and 7-5; The Eighths of Indian Wells 2023 (who won the Murcia for the first time), 6-2, 2-0 and withdrawal from the British; And the last appointment, in the eighths of the Australia Open 2025, with another withdrawal with a 7-5 and 6-1 in favor. For Draper was the triumph in grass: Queen’s 2024, 7-6 (6) and 6-3.

Draper is a hard, constant player, without many fissures but punished for injuries. And that gets rid of praise to Alcaraz: «He is a great champion, has achieved great things in this sport. It is very good for tennis, not only for players but also for spectators. The bar is very high. That is something good for players like me. I think that is what I need to be at your level and, hopefully, compete for the great tournaments. I love having the opportunity to measure myself with Carlos. I think it will be a great game. It brings many things on the track, especially in these conditions. Worship these courts. It will be another opportunity for, hopefully, I can demonstrate that I can be with the best.

But there is Alcaraz de Dulce on this track that has changed skin, but is still adapted to the style of Spanish. He even jokes on the world and wonders if a house should be bought here. It is the tournament that, for now, is better given, with two titles and 16 consecutive wins, only two losses. The last one, in a distant 2022, when he crashed, precisely in the semifinals, with Rafael Nadal. Despite last year’s bees, despite this year’s wind, Alcaraz feels at home. «I feel peace here. I feel great with the people around me. So that’s why this place is so beautiful for me, and I think it is the reason that leads me to get my best tennis here ».

Although there is respect for Draper, who knows that he can bite if he is left. «It has a lot of rhythm, a lot of speed and good blows. I think your game style adapts quite well to these conditions. I am excited to play again against him. It seems that it is in a very good shape right now. In addition, I think it will be a very good game to see and play ».

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play the semifinal of Indian Wells?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper is scheduled for this Saturday, March 15, on the second turn of the afternoon. In the first semifinal, not before 9.30 pm in Spain, Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev will parade. Then Alcaraz and Draper.

Where to see on television and online Carlos Alcaraz today in Indian Wells

The match between Alcaraz and Draper is broadcast by Movistar+, a platform that has the rights of Indian Wells 1,000 masters. And you can follow the minute by minute and all the information about the tournament in ABC.es