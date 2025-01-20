The qualifying draw will allow spectators to enjoy the most desired match in the quarterfinals. Djokovic and Alcaraz They will face each other to compete for a place in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

On his way through the tournament, Alcaraz has left behind Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 7-5 and 6-1; to Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-1 and 6-4; to Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 and 6-2; and Jack Draper in the round of 16 by 7-5 and 6-1. The latter was forced to retire due to physical problems before starting the third set.

Instead Djokovicdefeated in the first round to Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2; in second to Jaime Faria by 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 and 6-2; in third to Tomas Machac by 6-1, 6-4 and 6-4; and in the round of 16 to Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4 and 7-6.

Djokovic and Alcaraz They have crossed paths a total of seven times, with four victories for the Serbian and three for the Spaniard. The last time this match was played was in the final of the Paris Olympic Games last year, where Nole He managed to take the gold medal.









Alcaraz – Djokovic Schedule

The quarterfinals of the men’s draw Australian Open They will take place on Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22. The duel between Alcaraz and Djokovic will be played on January 21 at 11:00 a.m. (peninsular time).

Where to watch Alcaraz – Djokovic on television and online

The match between Alcaraz and Djokovic can be seen live on television through the channel’s retransmission Eurosport. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the quarterfinal match of the Australian Open through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.