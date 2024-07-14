What is a year, if not a mere parenthesis? However, things have changed a lot from one end to the other, and behind us is that Carlos Alcaraz who entered the Centre Court at Wimbledon to wait for Novak Djokovic, scrupulously respectful of a hierarchy that today, in terms of play, mood and present, has definitely changed. It is time to go on the attack. Or so says the coach of the Murcian, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Respect? Everything. Determination? Also. From start to finish. Once again, one and the other for the title; this afternoon (3:00 p.m., Movistar+) and on the same stage. The Cathedral itself. “But we are going to try to start better than last year, playing him as equals, accepting the battle that he is going to propose all the time. So the sooner we adapt to that, the better,” says the coach, cautious but at the same time convinced: right now, the one who sets the pace is his player.

