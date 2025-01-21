Follow the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic live, the result, who is the winner and the last minute of the Australian Open quarterfinal match today.

10:19 Nole and Carlos already know who would be their rival in the semis Alexander Zverev has defeated Tommy Paul and will play on Friday to get into the final

10:12 The day begins with Paula Badosa in the semifinals The Spanish has qualified by eliminating Gauff in the quarterfinals

10:10 Less than an hour left!!! Alcaraz and Djokovic are about to hit the court

10:08 Djokovic warns of the great game that is coming “When the draw came out, many people were looking forward to it. Here we are, I’m looking forward to it too. Although it’s great to watch Alcaraz, not so much to play against him. I expect a great battle, we have already had very long battles. “It reminds me of my matches against Nadal in terms of intensity and energy on the court,” the Serbian noted.

10:07 Djokovic, to increase his record Nole did not win any Grand Slam last year but maintains the record of 24 victories with the Australian Margaret Court. He then consoled himself by being an Olympic champion.

10:06 The only title that Carlitos is missing Alcaraz is third in the ranking. It is only his second presence in the Melbourne quarterfinals, after the bad experience the previous year against Zverev.

10:04 Eighth confrontation between Nole and Carlitos The Serbian dominates the direct confrontations by 4-3, after 1-1 in 2024 with Alcaraz’s victory in the Wimbledon final and Djokovic’s victory in the fight for gold in Paris 2024, on the clay of Roland Garros.