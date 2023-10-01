Sunday, October 1, 2023, 1:22 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia easily defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (18th) this Sunday in the second round of the ATP 500 Tournament in Beijing. The world number two took the victory in just one hour and 20 minutes. A victory that puts El Palmar’s team into the quarterfinals of the China Open.

The rival in the quarterfinals of the double Grand Slam winner (US Open 2022 and Wimbledon 2023) will be the Norwegian Casper Ruud (number nine), who needed three sets, the last decided in a tie-break, to eliminate the Argentine Tomás Etcheverry (31st ) 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7).