A cup with big ears, very similar to the Champions League. Right, because Carlos Alcaraz is a true champion, very young, but true. The precocious number 1 in the world at the end of the year, at just 19 and a half years old, even three years ahead of Rafa Nadal of whom he would be the designated heir. He would have liked to arrive in Turin to fight together with the other seven “Masters” of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals. He had to settle for flying to the city to receive the year-end number 1 trophy. “A bittersweet day – explains Carlitos – because I would have liked to be there to play, but the injury blocked me. However, I’m ready to restart soon with preparation and I’m sure I’ll arrive in Australia at the center of one hundred”. But without official tournaments in the legs, or in the arm, apart from a couple of performances, albeit a luxury one. The tear of a few centimeters in the left oblique abdominal is healing quickly, and the goals for 2023 are very clear: “I got as far as number 1 but the difficult part comes right now. Because we need to confirm ourselves and it won’t be easy, because everyone when they play against the highest ranked player wants to give their all.”
Projects
Serene and defiant as it should be for a teenager capable of going from number 32 to number 1 in the world in less than a year. Before him, the “rapid” climb had been that of Novak Djokovic, who rose from number 12 to number 1 in 12 months between 2017 and 2018: “For next year, I aim to do well in the big tournaments – he continues -, Masters 1000 and Slam, because to keep motivation high, you always have to raise the bar a little higher”. Clear words, clear ideas for a project that hasn’t shown any flaws at the moment: “If I have to find something negative in 2022 – he continues – it’s definitely the end of the season. A little tiredness and the injury that didn’t allow me to close with the Finals and Davis. But next year we will work to make sure that doesn’t happen”.
Emotion
On the blue-illuminated power station of the Pala Alpitour, Carlitos is excited. He gazes and kisses that cup like a great love. He can’t speak, also because English is still a hostile language, but he experiences the emotion of the moment: “For my parents, the people who believed in me. Without them I wouldn’t have gotten this far. I’m happy and proud, but I’m always Carlitos”
November 16, 2022 (change November 16, 2022 | 22:12)
