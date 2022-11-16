A cup with big ears, very similar to the Champions League. Right, because Carlos Alcaraz is a true champion, very young, but true. The precocious number 1 in the world at the end of the year, at just 19 and a half years old, even three years ahead of Rafa Nadal of whom he would be the designated heir. He would have liked to arrive in Turin to fight together with the other seven “Masters” of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals. He had to settle for flying to the city to receive the year-end number 1 trophy. “A bittersweet day – explains Carlitos – because I would have liked to be there to play, but the injury blocked me. However, I’m ready to restart soon with preparation and I’m sure I’ll arrive in Australia at the center of one hundred”. But without official tournaments in the legs, or in the arm, apart from a couple of performances, albeit a luxury one. The tear of a few centimeters in the left oblique abdominal is healing quickly, and the goals for 2023 are very clear: “I got as far as number 1 but the difficult part comes right now. Because we need to confirm ourselves and it won’t be easy, because everyone when they play against the highest ranked player wants to give their all.”