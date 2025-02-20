Nothing seems simple for Carlos Alcaraz lately. Party after the game is clear that the Murcian lives in a constant roller coaster. After the elimination in the Open of Australia has offered great moments of tennis, as in Rotterdam, seasoned with worrying disconnections. Suddenly it offers wonderful tennis, then leaves the game. This was what happened against Checho Jiri Leheckka, a rival of a lot 4-2 In his favor.

Doha’s fast track and a very inspired Leheckka surprised Carlos Alcaraz at the beginning of the game. The Czech offered intensity from the bottom of the track and dominated the blows of the Murcian too easily. When he wanted to recover the initiative, after giving his serve in the sixth game, it was already late and his rival pointed the set.

Alcaraz continues with continuity problems in his game

Alcaraz’s reaction was outstanding. Leheckka did not loosen in his rhythm of play and in the power of his blows, but the Murcian managed to tame that intensity with more varied blows. In that second manga it was he who achieved the breakage of service, in the sixth game, which finally gave him the set.

At the beginning of the third the Spanish kept the cruise pace. Thus he achieved a new break that put him with a clear 4-2 advantage. However, at the time of closing the game, Leheckka was again more dominator and Alcaraz stopped reading the blows of his rival and disconnected. Four lost consecutive games finally threw him out of the tournament and serve the roller mountain in which the Murcian lives.

Something similar had already happened against Luca Nardi in the eighths in Qatar. From the excellence that placed 6-1 and 4-1, it went to the total disconnection with 15 lost points of the 16 played before giving the second manga. He knew how to get out of the negative inertia that the Italian had presented to impose his game and close the game. Something that, against Leheckka, was not able to do.