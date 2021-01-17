The Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, already in Melbourne to play the Australian Open from February 8, is confined after detecting a positive for Covid in the plane in which he traveled from Doha, after playing the last meeting of the ” qualy ‘of the first Grand Slam of the year. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and Elche tennis player Mario Vilella are also in preventive quarantine.

Despite the fact that all three were negative in the test, they must abide by the recommendations of the Government of Victoria, the state whose capital is Melbourne, for which they will remain isolated for 14 days in their hotel rooms. According to the Efe agency, one of them, who was able to contact the tournament director to be able to follow instructions, affirms that the isolation period could be reduced.

Alcaraz himself, in a message on the social network Instagram, confirmed the facts: “Just arrived in Melbourne, on the bus that takes us from the plane to the terminal, now to pick up our suitcases and to the hotel to rest and begin the quarantine” wrote the 17-year-old tennis player from El Palmar.

47 tennis players in quarantine



The truth is that the quarantine imposed by the tournament management has started badly. First, two planes chartered by the organization arrived in Melbourne with several infected. There were 125 passengers on board, of which 47 were tennis players. And all have been forced to confine themselves to their rooms for a period of two weeks in which the only training allowed will be reduced both to the use of the stationary bike installed in the bedrooms, and to the physical exercises that they can carry out in reduced dimensions.

In the second plane from the capital of Qatar were the 16 players who had passed the previous one, the ‘lucky losers’ [perderores clasificados] and some last minute repeats. In total, there are already 72 tennis players isolated in their rooms: 24 from Los Angeles, 23 who came from Abu Dhabi and another 25 who took their plane in Doha.