It’s Novak Djokovic’s law. It doesn’t matter where, or when, or how. The circumstance doesn’t matter. The dynamics, the states, the emotions matter little. There is not much logic in this Martian exercise that lasts, lasts and lasts. It just happens. It now happens at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, witness to a masterful reaction that guides the Serbian to the outcome of this very cyclothymic Masters Cup. The one from Belgrade limped and Carlos Alcaraz came like a shot, threatening, effervescent, the Murcian, in that little point of boiling that he likes so much and that is usually the foreshadowing of something big. But there is Nole, hierarchical and decisive, dictating with the backhand and now, present again in the outcome of a tournament that he knows inside out. The Balkan celebrates (6-3 and 6-2, in 1h 28m) and the Spaniard shrugs his arms: there is no way. Not before this Djokovic. The duel with Jannik Sinner, who knocked down Daniil Medvedev in the middle of the afternoon, will not be possible.

Number one is a permanent trompe l’oeil. He hints at something, but he simply plays it off. He is not there, but suddenly he has taken over all the territory. It happens again in this nocturnal semi-final that begins in one way and in a flash, turns in the other direction. Again, a trap. How is it possible? Simple: Djokovic. Again? Yes, Djokovic. How on earth does the Serbian have that ability to turn everything around and remake himself? Easy, Djokovic. No need to seek three legs on a cat. There are no mysteries. He simply has a track inside his head and executes like no one else, with that neatness in his hitting and that clairvoyance in his mind. Alcaraz has come out determined, profound, harmful, but without realizing it he sees himself inside an infernal whirlpool, subjected to a stressful situation that unleashes his weak laughter. This time, the gesture does not respond to enjoyment, but to resignation.

The stands have a great time on the elegant Turin night. “This tournament is impressive,” says Tomás, Carlitos’ uncle. He boxes The Murcia restaurant is packed and his brother Álvaro moves his legs nervously, non-stop. He can’t believe it either. Carlitos has come out like angels and Djokovic was trailing in the rally until that moment, but a couple of moments of fire are enough for the Balkan to turn the situation around and take control of the match from the Murcian’s hands. There is no way back. The portent has risen. He raises his fist, first, and lights up again after an excellent procedure at the net, three swordsman’s touches and an accurate shot from point-blank range that heats up the atmosphere even more. He smells like gasoline: “No-le, No-le, No-le!”

From less to more, he is the one who is really pressing now. He has put into sixth gear with all that that means; cruising speed and debris everywhere, returns from everywhere and perfect foreshortening before each attack from the Spaniard, who looks at the bench, curses and tries to find an answer that doesn’t come. There is no way. It doesn’t matter where he puts the ball or where he attacks. He doesn’t find the way and progressively loses steam. The mood suffers, logically. He throws a backhand into the net and the break definitively rolls out the red carpet for Djokovic, who experiments with heights and levitates on the tapestry of the Pala Alpitour. He puts it directly. Nole does not forgive, and from that moment on he navigates comfortably in a scenario that benefits him: defense prevails over aggressiveness.

He closes the first set with a direct serve and Alcaraz’s tennis continues to get dirty. The boy is not good with his backhand and when he tries to get into the fight, he receives a blow from the cane that sinks him; A Serbian crossed intern aborts the attempt and sentences him. He raised his fist again. On this occasion, the numbers make the difference. Alcaraz leaves a card with as many winners as unforced errors, 22; On the contrary, the rival does not need ammunition this time; the 11 winners They are worth twice as much thanks to the precision, with only eight errors. He is Djokovic in his pure state, grown and unapproachable. The robot. What merit that Wimbledon had in July. A winner in London, Alcaraz finds no room this time and bows in the last episode of the season for him. First Masters, some semifinals. Favorable experience. Nole is a lot of Nole.

“My children [llegaron dos días antes a Turín] They have given me a lot of motivation and the strength to fight this afternoon. When they grow up they will be able to see that I have done something very difficult. They have missed a couple of days of school,” he jokes before heading into his ninth final, the same as Ivan Lendl. “I knew it was going to be a game with a lot of intensity, it has always been like that with Carlos. He is one of the most complete players I have ever faced in my life. He is very dynamic, very fast, capable of doing many things. It’s a victory for me. Since I broke [para el 4-3 del primer parcial] I have felt free. I served well when I had to, it was a perfect match for me,” he extols before retiring to the locker room to engineer the umpteenth setback: if he beat Sinner this Sunday, he would achieve his seventh title and distance himself from Federer. Simply put, Djokovic.

