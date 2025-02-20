Carlos Alcaraz He raffled a hard premiere in Doha against Marin Cilic, a luca nardi was stirred without anything to lose, and Jiri Leheckka also found the formula to harm him. The Spanish clashes with a wall that fought it equal to … The same and managed to get into semifinals with a punch, serve and tenacity. A triumph of growth for the Czech. A defeat of taking note and learning for Spanish.

Jiri Leheckka 6 3 6 Carlos Alcaraz 3 6 3

Leheckka, 23 years old and 25 in the world, is a very hard player, who has had some bad luck with injuries, but when he is in full conditions he shakes with viciousness. In this 2025 he has reaped twelve victories and two losses and a better future is foreseen. Especially if we attend to the staging against Spanish; With some nerves at the beginning -he left his serve in the third game -but with champion boards to recover the ‘break’ immediate triumph.

The Czech released many thorns on the road, the result of his flat right ones, he took out 224 kilometers per hour and remains that left Alcaraz without reaction. And, in addition, there were more errors in the account with the Spanish service, a little precipitation and some stroke when choosing the blows, well read by the Czech. At times, a mirror of styles and power.

A great rival for this Alcaraz that continues to grow in resources, attitude and composure. Always applied student, he had to find a way to reduce disconnections and appeal to effort when magic had no place, either by himself, or by the rival. And, champion in Rotterdam, he had a tournament and a half of constant improvement. Despite the errors and that 6-3 against 45 minutes, neither a bad gesture nor an anger, only nods, and look at the box, where Samuel López is instead of Juan Carlos Ferrero, to convey that everything Okay, that he is still there, that he has not gone, that he will end up finding the solution because he does have more level and Leheckka has already given everything he had. Or so I thought.

Patience, trust and work monkey until inspiration, forcefulness and security arrive (32 winners, 25 errors, for the 18 ‘Winners’ and 36 rival failures). As soon as he jumps to the track after the two minutes to digest what happened in the first set. Increase the percentage of first, find the holes in the rival, accelerate the right and make the rival tremble. A ‘break’ to confirm what his tennis already said for a long time, despite falling into the first set, and aggressiveness as a guide to match the clash on the scoreboard. The ‘come on, the fist and the smile foreshadowed that change in trend.

Czech tenacity

But he continued to perceive the Czech, supersonic folk and unbeatable remains, without giving in even though, at times, Alcaraz was grown, concentrated, explosive, inspired, with the magic awake to create opportunities, and a break in the fifth game, with legs Long and firm arm. Alcaraz points that seemed to minimize Leheckka (4-2).

But this, a thousand percent at each point, remained firm, brave, pending, a wall until the last consequences, to even recover the ‘break’ in the eighth game and chain renown blows that make Alcaraz tremble, not He has just finished off his opportunities.

They are just some small doubts, a slight downturn at the level, but that took advantage of the Czech with iron hand and will no longer release until the end. In the same as equal to power and speed, the tenacity of Leheckka triumphs, and leaves Alcaraz with duties to explore errors and reset.