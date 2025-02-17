0 – 15

Great reverse coup from the bottom of the Marin Cilic track that exceeds Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

Blank for Alcaraz, which equals two the set. A lot of parity for now in this partial.

2 – 2

[ SET 2 ]Second lifted service of Carlos Alcaraz, Marin Cilic cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

40 – 0

Second lifted service of Carlos Alcaraz, Marin Cilic cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

30 – 0

Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Marin Cilic leaves out

15 – 0

Second lifted service of Carlos Alcaraz, Marin Cilic cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

Do not lower CILIC arms, which takes advantage again in this second partial.

1 – 2

[ SET 2 ]Carlos Alcaraz’s right blow goes out

30 – 40

Marin Cilic’s flat out

30 – 30

Marin Cilic’s flat out

30 – 15

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

15 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

15 – 0

Marin Cilic’s setback goes out

Carlos ties the set quickly.

1 – 1

[ SET 2 ]Ace by Carlos Alcaraz with a flat serve that Marin Cilic cannot return

40 – 15

Marin Cilic Star His Back Hit on the Network

30 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz with a volley near the network gets the point

15 – 15

Against Carlos Alcaraz with which he surpasses Marin Cilic and wins the point

0 – 15

Marin Cilic with a volley near the network gets the point

CILIC takes the first game in two minutes.

0 – 1

[ SET 2 ]Marin Cilic’s flat out

15 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

15 – 30

Reverse from the center of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz

15 – 15

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

0 – 15

Marin Cilic’s flat out

The Murcian is imposed with a 6-4 in the first partner! Cilic managed to impose his game in the first games, even with a counterbreak after Carlos’s breakdown in the first game, but the Spanish ended by heading everything.

Set for Carlos Alcaraz !!

6 – 4

[ SET 1 ]Ace by Carlos Alcaraz with a flat serve that Marin Cilic cannot return

40 – 15

Great right -wing blow from the bottom of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Marin Cilic and gets the point

30 – 15

Marin Cilic Star His Back Hit on the Network

15 – 15

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

0 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz fails his second service, double foul

CILIC does not give up, which is put 4-5 and will seek to break Carlos’s service to stretch the set.

5 – 4

[ SET 1 ]Carlos Alcaraz’s contradiction goes out

40 – AD

Marin Cilic’s flat out

40 – 40

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

30 – 40

Marin Cilic’s flat out

30 – 30

Marin Cilic Ace with a flat serve that Carlos Alcaraz cannot return

30 – 15

Marin Cilic fails his second service, double foul

15 – 15

Marin Cilic Star His Back Hit on the Network

0 – 15

Great right -wing blow from the bottom of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

Confirm the Break Carlos! Alcaraz now takes advantage of two games and puts one to take the set.

5 – 3

[ SET 1 ]Great volley from half a track by Carlos Alcaraz that surpasses Marin Cilic and gets the point

40 – 15

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

30 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

30 – 0

Second lifted service of Carlos Alcaraz, Marin Cilic cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

15 – 0

Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Marin Cilic leaves out

Break for Carlos !! Alcaraz takes a 9 -minute game. After leaving four break balls on the road, the fifth was the defeated to get ahead on the set.

4 – 3

[ SET 1 ]Marin Cilic star her right -wing blow

AD – 40

Carlos Alcaraz with a volley near the network gets the point

40 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz Star His Back Hit on the Network

AD – 40

Marin Cilic star her right -wing blow

40 – 40

Great right blow from the center of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

AD – 40

Marin Cilic’s setback goes out

40 – 40

Marin Cilic’s defensive balloon goes out

40 – AD

Marin Cilic’s flat out

40 – 40

Great right blow from the center of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

40 – 30

Carlos Alcaraz Star His Back Hit on the Network

40 – 15

Awesome Passing Shot by Carlos Alcaraz from the bottom of the track surpasses Marin Cilic and serves to win the point

30 – 15

Marin Cilic fails his second service, double foul

15 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

15 – 0

Marin Cilic’s setback goes out

Carlos saves a break ball against and ends up taking the game! 3-3 The set.

3 – 3

[ SET 1 ]Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Marin Cilic leaves out

AD – 40

Ace by Carlos Alcaraz with a flat serve that Marin Cilic cannot return

40 – 40

Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Marin Cilic leaves out

30 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

30 – 30

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

15 – 30

The setback of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

15 – 15

Marin Cilic Star His Back Hit on the Network

0 – 15

Fabulous rest of Marin Cilic who fails to return Carlos Alcaraz

Cilic maintains its service and puts itself again. We are not seeing Carlos’s best version in this first set.

23

[ SET 1 ]Second lifted service of Marin Cilic, Carlos Alcaraz cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

40 – AD

Great right -wing blow from the bottom of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

40 – 40

Marin Cilic fails his second service, double foul

30 – 40

Marin Cilic’s flat out

30 – 30

Marin Cilic star her right -wing blow

15 – 30

Great right -wing blow from the bottom of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

15 – 15

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

0 – 15

Marin Cilic’s flat out

Solid game of Carlos, which equals two this first set.

2 – 2

[ SET 1 ]Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Marin Cilic leaves out

40 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

40 – 0

Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Marin Cilic leaves out

30 – 0

Great right -wing blow from the bottom of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Marin Cilic and gets the point

15 – 0

Great reverse coup from the bottom of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that surpasses Marin Cilic and gets the point

Cilic confirms your previous break and takes the third game! 2-1 sends the Croatian, after Alcaraz had the possibility of the counterbreak twice.

1 – 2

[ SET 1 ]Carlos Alcaraz’s right blow goes out

40 – AD

Marin Cilic Ace with a flat serve that Carlos Alcaraz cannot return

40 – 40

Great right blow from the center of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

AD – 40

Marin Cilic’s defensive balloon goes out

40 – 40

Marin Cilic’s flat out

AD – 40

Marin Cilic Star His Back Hit on the Network

40 – 40

Marin Cilic fails his second service, double foul

15 – 40

Carlos Alcaraz Star His Back Hit on the Network

15 – 30

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

0 – 30

Marin Cilic Ace with a flat serve that Carlos Alcaraz cannot return

0 – 15

Second lifted service of Marin Cilic, Carlos Alcaraz cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

Returns Cilic now the break !! The Croatian gets his first break, having lost the first game.

1 – 1

[ SET 1 ]Carlos Alcaraz star his right -wing hit on the network

30 – 40

The setback of Carlos Alcaraz leaves

30 – 30

Great right -wing blow from the bottom of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

30 – 15

Carlos Alcaraz fails his second service, double foul

30 – 0

Flood out of Carlos Alcaraz, the rest of Marin Cilic leaves out

15 – 0

Attempt from the center of Carlos Alcaraz’s track that does not give options to Marin Cilic

Break for Carlos to start the game !! The Murcia breaks the Cilic service, very erratic in its first serves.

1 – 0

[ SET 1 ]Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

40 – 30

Marin Cilic fails his second service, double foul

30 – 30

Second lifted service of Marin Cilic, Carlos Alcaraz cannot specify the rest and the ball goes out

30 – 15

Marin Cilic’s right -wing blow goes out

15 – 15

Marin Cilic’s counterclain crashed into the network

0 – 15

Great right -wing blow from the bottom of the Marin Cilic track that surpasses Carlos Alcaraz and gets the point

Carlos and Cilic are already found in precompetitive warming. It will start serving the Croatian.

There are already the players on the track! In a short one, the beginning of the game.

Despite their 15 years apart, Marin Cilic and Carlos Alcaraz have faced four times already in the ATP circuit, with three triumphs of the Murcian and one of the Croatian.

For Carlos Alcaraz this will be his third tournament of the season, he fell in the quarterfinals of Australia’s Open against Novak Djokovic and was champion in Róterdam against Alex de Miñaur. The Murcia will seek to make a back-to-back with the Rotterdam tournament.

The veteran Croatian tennis player, winner of 21 titles, including the 2014 US Open, has been dragging problems in his right knee in recent times. It operated last May and returned to the tracks in September to become the champion with the lowest ranking in the history of the ATP circuit: he did it in Hangzhou as number 777 in the world.

Good afternoon and welcome to the premiere of Carlos Alcaraz in Doha 2025, which will make the Croatian Marin Cilic!