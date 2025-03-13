Carlos Alcaraz Fly in this Indian Wells where the entity rivals have been falling, Sinner punished, Djokovic missing, Zverev fallen into the premiere, while his power on the track is growing. After a premiere against Halys, he had some names to take into account. Denis Shapovalov has tennis, as well as Grigor Dimitrov, but both lasted rather: six games the Canadian (6-2 and 6-4), only two the Bulgarian (6-1 and 6-1). And is planted in rooms with everything to point to undertake the last three steps.

He is here, in the Californian tournament he aspires to win for the third consecutive time. To sit at Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He does not want to think further, centered as he is in his own changes with the service, on this track that seemed that he would give it problems to be somewhat faster than previous years, in the wind that hit the entire eighth game, in his own desire to win. Hence, it seems too far from recovering number 1 because, even with the absence of Sinner and Zverev, one and two of the world, he cannot add anything in Indian Wells to be the current champion and will already see how they develop in the coming weeks. «I don’t think much about recovering the ATP leadership in two or three months. That puts me an extra pressure. If I do things well, if I am centered on the day to day and the things that I have to improve, the result will come and, consequently, the number 1 will be there. But right now I am focused on this tournament, and I want to continue playing a great tennis. I hope to make the final or lift the trophy. That is my goal, ”explained the Spanish after beating Dimitrov.

He is now focused on his quarterfinals, against Francisco Cerú. The Argentine, 26 years and 26 of the world, has gradually gone a hole between the prominent positions. With three minor titles, he steps on his fifth quarter of a 1,000 Masters. Although in this course he has barely had a final in the ATP 250 of Buenos Aires in which he was defeated by Joao Fonseca, looks powerful tennis and intelligence, and as an anecdote he has a victory over Alcaraz in 2019, in the semifinal of the Palmanova tournament, 6-2 and 6-4.

But once they came to professionalism, the real and official triumph that measures the two tennis players in their maturity took Alcaraz. It was about Queen’s’s grass, in the first round of the 2024 London tournament, for a 6-1 and 7-5. Alcaraz respects the Argentine, like everyone else, at least Palbara and before the rackets speak: «He is playing very well. I don’t know what surface is your favorite, earth or fast, because it plays very well in both. Even in grass too. That means he is a very complete player. I will have to be focused on my tennis, I will try to play aggressive and with passion ».









What time does Carlos Alcaraz play the Indian Wells 2025 room game?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Francisco Cerúando is scheduled for this Thursday, March 13 in a night session, not before 7:00 p.m. in Indian Wells, Not before 3 in the morning in Spain.

Where to see on television and online Carlos Alcaraz today in Indian Wells?

The match between Alcaraz and Cerú is broadcast by Movistar+, a platform that has the rights of Indian Wells 1,000 masters. And you can follow the minute by minute and all the information about the tournament in ABC.es