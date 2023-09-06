Alcaraz and Djokovic, between the Us Open and the sprint in the ATP ranking: Novak will overtake Carlos

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic continue their hunt for the US Open 2023, perhaps with a final-revenge of the last Wimbledon (won by the young Spanish champion) or the very recent Master 1000 in Cincinnati (conquered by Djoker). With Rafa Nadal stopped in the pits for the whole year, this is now the great rivalry of world tennis (the Italian hope is that in the medium term Jannik Sinner – eliminated by Alexander Zverev in round of 16 in New York Slam, now opponent of Alcaraz in quarterfinals – you permanently become the third wheel or even something more…).

Meanwhile, the certainty is that from next week Djokovic – however the tournament ends (where he has already reached the semifinals: he will face the young American Ben Shelton) he will return number 1 in the world in the ATP ranking given that last year he was unable to participate in the US Open (where Alcaraz won) and all the points he is forfeiting are good for increasing his score (he will rise between 10995 and 11795, while Carlos cannot go beyond confirming the 9815 with which he started the US Open).

But the victory of this US Open weighs more than any world ranking in the hearts of Djokovic, Alcaraz and any outsiders (from Medvedev to Rublev).

Alcaraz and Lola Maradel, flirt? Spanish gossip

Meanwhile, this summer Alcaraz was also at the center of gossip in Spain: in the Telecinco Socialité program there was talk of a love story with the 21-year-old French influencer and tennis player Lola Maradel (he plays in the ITF circuit, his ranking is around the 800th position in the world). According to the story of the Spanish program, the two met through social media in June. “They’ve been talking for a while, the tournament in Nice was the first time they’ve seen each other live. This is why Alcaraz decided to go to Nice instead of resting after Wimbledon” the gossip of Telecinco. A rumor born at the end of July that has not found a response so far, Carlos is very private and does not often talk about his personal life (except when he told Vogue last February that he had been “single for 18 months”). And above all, there is only one thing in Alcaraz’s mind these days: looking for an encore at the US Open.

And then…

READ ALSOJovic-Milan, Rossoneri fans crazy about sexy partner Sofija Milosevic

Subscribe to the newsletter

