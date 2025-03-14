The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz On Thursday, Francisco defeated him and landed in the semifinals of Indian Wells Masters 1000, where he advances towards his third crown in a row.

Alcaraz, number three of the world ranking, won 6-3 and 7-6 (7/4) to cerúando (26), which wore a great level in its first quarterfinals in the Californian desert.

The Spanish star will fight on Saturday for a position in the final against the British Jack Drapersemifinalist of the last open of the United States.

The other finalist of Indian Wells He will leave the clash between the Danish Holger Rune and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, the victim of ‘Carlitos’ in the two final passes.









Spanish extended its domain in the Californian desert, where 16 games in a row winning, In an exciting grief in front of chering it with moments of brilliance on both sides of the track.

The Argentine, who came to have a 4-1 advantage in the second set, also won the applause of the central track competing under the cold and strong wind.

“Today were even harder conditions than yesterday,” Alcaraz said in reference to his triumph against Grigor Dimitrov. «I did not play so well but I took advantage of the few opportunities I had. I congratulate Francisco because he played a great level ».

The 16,000 spectators, protected with coats and caps, vibrated with the electric exchanges of one of the best matches of this edition.

Alcaraz himself also applauded from the ground a point of closing it at the beginning of the duel. The Spanish, however, also launched its usual speed deployment and impossible blows that put the stands from their side.

After eight opportunities, closing it he found his first ‘break’ with a spectacular right and accelerated until he placed 4-1 above. The tennis player of Buenos Aires then had his best moments, developing Alcaraz with high precision blows.

But, after a break, the effectiveness of the Argentine declined and the Spanish exploded him to place himself at his height and force the tiebreak, which he tried getting with the first three points.