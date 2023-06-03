Carlos Alcaraz agreed this Friday to the round of 16 at Roland Garros by winning the Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2, after 2h 10m. The ATP number one achieved a comfortable victory that leads him to the second week of the great Frenchman, hardly having suffered scratches. In the previous round, the Japanese Taro Daniel stole a set from him, but this time the Spaniard was forceful and sealed the pass without delaying.

The only knot of the match was found in the second set, when he was 1-4 down and had to recalibrate his shots to turn the sleeve around. From there, cruising speed and another demonstration that today, he is the strongest tennis player on the circuit. Now, Alcaraz will face the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who this Friday was superior to the British Cameron Norrie (6-1, 6-2 and 6-4). This is the second time that the 20-year-old boy from El Palmar has managed to advance to the hot strip of the French tournament, since last season he progressed to the round of 16, in which he lost against Alexander Zverev.

“I feel great, I think I played at a high level throughout the game. In the second set I had problems, I made more mistakes than in the first, but I was mentally strong and I knew I was going to have my chances to come back. I am very happy with today’s level and I hope to maintain it in the next round”, stated the winner, who fell in the only precedent between the two; It was in the 2022 Hamburg final.

