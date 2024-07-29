The nerves have disappeared. Carlos Alcaraz was a genius in his debut alongside Rafa Nadal in the doubles. Playing shoulder to shoulder with the legend, on the land of Roland Garros and in the Games, was a postcard that was hard for him to assimilate. The mistakes kept coming at that event, and he did not remember the Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion until he calmed his mind and let go of his arm. The victory was a liberation, more than a celebration, and this Tuesday the Spanish pair await the second round against the Dutch Griekspoor and Koolhofl (around 16.00; around 15.00 Granollers and Carreño will compete against the Australians Ebden and Peers). Before that, the Murcian overcomes the second singles stop, precisely against Griekspoor, by 6-1 and 7-6(3). It is a marathon in Paris.

More information

Alcaraz has a forehand that is devastating for its power and precision. The youngster has such confidence in his weapons that he unleashes each ball as if it were his last. In this way he moves his opponent and breaks his serve at the first opportunity, but he also rushes at times to close the exchange early instead of chewing on the point and letting the fruit fall unripe. When he waits for his moment and knows when to attack, there is little antidote. Griekspoor copes as best he can with the avalanche of the tennis player from Murcia, who comes out in a stampede and wins the first set 6-1.

The forces are equal in the second set. Alcaraz no longer keeps the train going at such high speeds and Griekspoor enters the battle of long balls. The Dutchman defends his serve without breaking a sweat and stretches his resistance until the end. With 5-4 against, Alcaraz calls for a break to go to the locker room. He makes more mistakes than usual, his ball hits the net, and saves a set point. He clenches his fist, raises his arm, calls for Chatrier’s encouragement. He dares to use a trademark left-handed shot, hits a crosscourt shot, hits two aces. The duel ends in the tie-break, territory of the most powerful minds, and there Alcaraz dictates his law, much more incisive, confident that victory was his. Nadal is already waiting for him for the doubles.

Among the rest of the Spanish squad, Cristina Bucsa fell to Canadian Leylah Fernández 7-6 and 6-3, although she later made up for it by winning the doubles with Sara Sorribes: 6-1 and 6-2 against Italians Bronzetti and Cocciaretto.

