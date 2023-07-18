Alcaraz beats Djokovic even on the bench: he is the tennis player with the highest turnover in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and his family arrived this Monday at his home in El Palmar (Murcia) 27 hours after the young tennis player from this Murcian district was crowned champion of the Wimbledon tournament for the first time and now he will enjoy a few days off with his family.

The player, who at 20 is the number 1 in the world, was accompanied in London by his parents, Carlos and Virginia, and by his three brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime, and therefore the Alcaraz Garfia enjoyed after suffering Quite a bit in the final that the second of the marriage’s children won in five sets and coming back from the Serbian Novak Djokovic (1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4).

And, upon his arrival in his homeland, it echoed that It is the one that has won the most in this 2023.

The millionaire booty of Alcaraz

Whoever saw Alcaraz coming to his land would not imagine that he is the man who has earned the most money this year in the ATP.

According to calculations, Alcaraz accumulates a booty of seven million euros. Djokovic, his rival at Wimbledon, barely reaches six.

Precisely, the title in “La Catedral” represented him adding 2.5 million to his earnings, which “boosted” him on the list.

*With EFE