Alcaraz beats Djokovic even on the bench: he is the tennis player with the highest turnover in 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alcaraz and Djokovic.
Alcaraz and Djokovic.
Carlos Alcaraz lives his best moment in every way, after being crowned at Wimbledon.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Carlos Alcaraz and his family arrived this Monday at his home in El Palmar (Murcia) 27 hours after the young tennis player from this Murcian district was crowned champion of the Wimbledon tournament for the first time and now he will enjoy a few days off with his family.
The player, who at 20 is the number 1 in the world, was accompanied in London by his parents, Carlos and Virginia, and by his three brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime, and therefore the Alcaraz Garfia enjoyed after suffering Quite a bit in the final that the second of the marriage’s children won in five sets and coming back from the Serbian Novak Djokovic (1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4).
And, upon his arrival in his homeland, it echoed that It is the one that has won the most in this 2023.
(You can read: Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: see the video of his presentation at Inter Miami).
The millionaire booty of Alcaraz
Whoever saw Alcaraz coming to his land would not imagine that he is the man who has earned the most money this year in the ATP.
According to calculations, Alcaraz accumulates a booty of seven million euros. Djokovic, his rival at Wimbledon, barely reaches six.
Precisely, the title in “La Catedral” represented him adding 2.5 million to his earnings, which “boosted” him on the list.
More news
SPORTS
*With EFE
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alcaraz #beats #Djokovic #bench #tennis #player #highest #turnover
Leave a Reply