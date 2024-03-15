Carloz Alcaraz beats Zverev after the bee invasion at Indian Wells

An invasion of bees during the quarterfinal match at Indian Wells between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Suddenly a swarm entered the court and “attacked” the number 2 in world tennis, forcing the chair umpire to immediately interrupt the match. The firefighters arrive and with them, lo and behold Lance Davis, the hero of the American afternoon who, without any type of protection, begins to gradually vacuum up the bees.

After just under two hours the players return to the field and Alcaraz wins the challenging match against the German Zverev without many problems (seeded number 6 in the seeding): 6-3 6-1 in an hour and a quarter.

Indian Wells, swarm of bees during the Alcaraz-Zverev match. Video







Carlos Alcaraz against… the bees at Indian Wells: “It was almost fun, but I couldn't concentrate”

“What happened at the beginning of the match was very strange” – Carlos Alcaraz said in the interview after the match. “We immediately ran away from the field, we watched the images of the bees on the TV: it was almost funny. I managed to come back from the locker room focused, even though while I was warming up I could see bees circling around me. I couldn't concentrate 100%, I tried to continue and managed to leave the thought of bees aside.”

Alcaraz-Sinner, semi-final at Indian Wells and 'play-off' for number 2 in the ATP ranking

Now it's the semi-final, the most awaited in the Indian Wells draw: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner (which he beat Jiri Leheckanumber 32 in the ATP ranking: 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 24 minutes), in addition to access to the final and the dream of winning the American Masters 1000, second place in the world behind Novak Djokovic is also up for grabs , who in the meantime announced his withdrawal from the Miami tournament (where he had no points to defend and is certain to remain number 1 in the ATP ranking even at the end of the two super tournaments made in the USA). Alcaraz-Sinner in Indian Wells is the rematch of the semi-final from a year ago which saw the Spaniard win (7/6, 6/3) and then champion of the tournament, after overcoming Daniil Medvedev in the final (6/3, 6/2).

Alcaraz vs Sinner at Indian Wells, Medvedev dreams of a final with 'revenge'

The Russian himself is still in the running in the master 1000: he defeated Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and now faces the American Tommy Paul. The world number 4 from Moscow dreams of victory and the final: against Alcaraz to avenge the 2023 defeat in Indian Wells or against Sinner who defeated him at the 2024 Australian Open…