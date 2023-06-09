Novak Djokovic and the chair umpire took a barrage of boos from the Chatrier audience for how the cramp issue of Carlos Alcaraz was handled and the break at 1-1 in the third set in favor of the Serbian, caught on the Spaniard without playing . The regulation states, very simply, that cramps cannot be treated by asking for the classic “three minutes” to try to massage yourself or request the intervention of the physiotherapist, as they are not considered a game injury. Therefore, it is imposed that cramps can only be treated during field changes and only in the scheduled “break” minute. If the player is unable to wait for the next change of ends, then he will have to “concede” all the points and games necessary to get right to the next change of ends, which is exactly what happened during the match between Alcaraz and Djokovic. with the break in favor of the Serbian.