The Spaniard suffered a penalty game for being treated before the field change
Novak Djokovic and the chair umpire took a barrage of boos from the Chatrier audience for how the cramp issue of Carlos Alcaraz was handled and the break at 1-1 in the third set in favor of the Serbian, caught on the Spaniard without playing . The regulation states, very simply, that cramps cannot be treated by asking for the classic “three minutes” to try to massage yourself or request the intervention of the physiotherapist, as they are not considered a game injury. Therefore, it is imposed that cramps can only be treated during field changes and only in the scheduled “break” minute. If the player is unable to wait for the next change of ends, then he will have to “concede” all the points and games necessary to get right to the next change of ends, which is exactly what happened during the match between Alcaraz and Djokovic. with the break in favor of the Serbian.
TWO CHANGES OF FIELD
—
A player can be treated up to two complete field changes: this means that if, for example, on the occasion of the first intervention the player was treated only for 30 seconds, he will be able to receive another 2 complete treatments on the occasion of another 2 field changes, even not consecutive. In case of cramps before the change of ends or in the middle of the game, the player has two options to choose from: either to continue playing until the change of ends, or to concede all the points necessary to get there. As happened during the semifinal, Alcaraz chose the second option and therefore from 1-1 it went directly 2-1 in favor of Djokovic. Once we arrived at the change of sides, Alcaraz was able to receive medical treatment, which however cannot last beyond the time normally allowed for the player to remain seated, i.e. 60 seconds.
#Alcaraz #break #medical #time #rule #works
Leave a Reply