Carlos Alcaraz and Jan-Lennard Struff have much more at stake this Sunday than the Masters 1,000 title in Madrid in what will be an unexpected final at the Caja Mágica. The Murcian has the opportunity to lift the champion’s trophy in the Spanish capital for the second consecutive year and to equal Alexander Zverev and Andy Murray with two titles, staying just one behind Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, with three victories each.

That is the main objective that the man from El Palmar has on his list of possible achievements for this Sunday, but it is not the only one. Alcaraz has a 100% win rate in Masters 1,000 finals in the three he has played (Miami 2022, Madrid 2022 and Indian Wells 2023), and he will seek to continue with that winning dynamic. In addition, to achieve victory in Madrid, the Murcian would make sure to reach Roland Garros as number one in the world. He would only need to play in Rome to certify it, something that Alcaraz himself has confirmed that he will do except in a situation of force majeure.

Carlitos loves Spanish clay. 20 consecutive victories between the last two Conde de Godó and Masters 1,000 in Madrid. Since he beat the Korean Kwon last year in Barcelona, ​​the Murcian doesn’t know what it’s like to lose on the clay of his country. The data invites optimism for Alcaraz’s 10th ATP title, but his rival, despite being 65th in the ranking, will not make it easy for him.

33-year-old Struff reaches the grand final after signing one of the greatest feats in tennis history. Never before had a ‘lucky loser’ reached the final of a Masters 1,000 after falling in the previous phase. The German, however, will want to seal this feat with the happiest of endings, that of winning the fittest player on the planet in his country and against a Manolo Santana court overturned with the Murcian. “It’s a bit of a crazy story, an incredible journey. I could not have imagined this, to be now in the final, “confessed the Teutonic after beating Karatsev in the semifinals.

Nor does he know what it is to win an ATP title, so the Masters 1,000 could be his first win on the professional circuit, and who knows if the last.

Precedents smile at the German



Currently, Alcaraz’s superiority over Struff is beyond doubt. The Spaniard has many more tennis resources than the Teutonic and his form is unbeatable, with 28 wins this season and only two losses.

However, the precedents confirm that Struff is a tough opponent for Alcaraz. The German already beat Murcia on the fast track in the third round of Roland Garros 2021. Recently they also met at Wimbledon 2022, where Carlitos had to sweat to defeat the Teuton in five sleeves. «When we met at Roland Garros, he was 18 years old. He has changed a lot since then. Everything he has achieved in this time is incredible. I managed to beat him in Paris, and at Wimbledon I was very close,” Struff said about his matchup against an Alcaraz who, despite being a great favourite, will have to fight against a player who dreams of writing his name in tennis history.