The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra promised this Monday to give a show, musical and sports, at the next United States Tennis Open to be held in Flushing Meadows (New York) at the end of this month.

Yatra will give a concert called “Sounds of the Open” on August 25, during the week of free activities prior to the Grand Slam, and in a nice video posted on social networks both stars suggested that there will be more surprises, the organization of the sporting event announced.

In the video, the champion of Wimbledon calls the Latin Grammy winner and invites him to sing during “fan week” asking him to interpret his famous song “Homeless”to which the singer claims:

“But you sing with me, at least the nananá”, the catchy part of the chorus. “I think about it… ok, I accept”, answers the Spaniard, who also takes the opportunity to invite the Colombian to play a game with him before the official competition.

“I don’t play tennis… no, lie, I do play, and very well,” reveals Yatra. “Well, we see it in New York,” Alcaraz replies.

“Fan Week” takes place at Flushing Meadows from August 22-27 and allows the public to see the best tennis players in the qualifying phase, but also includes specific events, such as a charity match for Ukraine in which they participate almost a dozen champions.

The Tennis Open will take place from August 28, and the main draw will be headed by the current defending champions and world number one: the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the Polish Iga Swiatek.

Tennis and concert 🎶🎾 Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastián Yatra are going to play a little tennis in New York… and why not, share the microphone singing Vagabundopic.twitter.com/WcHS1GZdbf — Match Tennis (@MatchTennis) August 7, 2023

EFE

More sports news