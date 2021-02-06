The young pearl from El Palmar, despite her young age, has had a brilliant performance at the Great Ocean Road Open, defeating Attila Balazs and David Goffin and reaching the last 16, where Brazilian Thiago Monteiro ended his advancement in the ATP 250. But not everything is bad news for Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, because this Saturday he took the opportunity to make a training session with his idol, Rafael Nadal, on the slopes of ‘Melbourne Park’.

Alcaraz, who already knows what it is to train with top-class tennis players like Roger Federer or Dominic Thiem, dedicated a post to the Balearic on his official ‘Twitter’ account to immortalize what he defined as “a unique experience”.

Both tennis players work towards the Australian Open, which begins next Monday, February 8 and that this Friday presented its table of matches. The Murcian Alcaraz, which will debut in a Grand Slam, will face Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round, player from the Netherlands, 25 years old and number 159 in the world.

On the other hand Nadalwill debut against Serbian Laslo Djere, number 56 in the world. A tennis player whose best results have come on clay, where he has won two titles. It is from the quarterfinals that the tournament takes another color for Nadal, with Stefanos Tsitsipas, number five in the world, as a possible rival.