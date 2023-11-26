Good news for Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal. Although they have not managed to qualify on the court, both have guaranteed their presence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. And the Spanish Davis Cup team has received one of the two invitations granted by the International Tennis Federation to enter directly into the group stage of the maximum competition by country in 2024. The other invitation has been for Great Britain. And this directly affects the classification system for the Paris Games.

Neither the man from Murcia nor the Balearic Islands will be able to meet the requirement of having played a Davis Cup tie with Spain in 2023 or 2024. This year they have not played with the national team, one due to the tight schedule and the other due to his time in the operating room, and the next one, as David Ferrer’s team is exempt from the knockout phase on February 2 and 3, will not be able to do so before the summer either. That is why Alcaraz and Nadal will have to send a letter to the International Tennis Federation, via the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET), in which they must explain the reasons why they do not comply with the rule.

In the case of Carlitos, he will allege that he has not been able to play Davis before the Games because of the wild card that was granted to Spain yesterday. Otherwise, the Murcian would have responded to Ferrer’s call in February, first to avoid Spain’s relegation and then to secure his ticket for Paris 2024. In the case of Nadal, due to his long injury, He must present the medical report proving that he was not fit to compete in 2023. The Manacorí will enter the table of the major tournaments in 2024 thanks to his protected ranking.

Thus, the two prominent members of the Spanish ‘Armada’ will be at the Olympic tennis event, from July 27 to August 4, in which they could even form a pair in the doubles. Alcaraz has repeated on several occasions that he would be very excited to fight for an Olympic medal partnered with Nadal.

It should be remembered that the event will be held on the land of Roland Garros, where Nadal won the French Internationals a total of 14 times. The Spaniard, in fact, could take advantage of this circumstance to put an end to his brilliant career in the Olympic event. There is no better setting, without a doubt, than the clay of Roland Garros. However, everything will depend on how it evolves on a physical level.