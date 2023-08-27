The US Open has surely been the Grand Slam most open to surprises in recent years. In a circuit in which Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have shared 65 Grand Slams, in New York they have seen finals with Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori, Juan Martín del Potro champion in 2009 – the last non-European to win a big-, as well as Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem with a title under their arms.

This capacity for surprise has prevented a feat: repeating the title here. The last to achieve this was Federer, who added five wounds between 2003 and 2008. In fact, since Djokovic in 2015 and 2016, the champion has not even reached the final the following year. And to break all these statistics is Carlos Alcaraz, brand new winner last year, after beating Casper Ruud in the final, and who appears in the draw with the band of first favorite.

That honor comes into question slightly, because Djokovic will take number one from him by winning a single match -the distance between the two is 20 points and Alcaraz cannot add anything in this tournament-, and because the Serbian won the Masters 1,000 final. from Cincinnati, taking revenge for what happened at Wimbledon.

The victory in Cincinnati was vital for the mental reconstruction of Djokovic, who at 36 years old and almost all records broken, now only has to see how far he can go. And in that fight, the only rival who can stand up to him is Alcaraz. “He pushes me to the limit and I think I push him too,” said the Serb before the start of the tournament.

Each of them will start at one end of the box, which prevents them from meeting before the most anticipated final and the favorite in all bets. But be careful, New York always reserves scares. Which is why, in nearly two decades, Federer and Nadal have never met at this tournament. Of their 40 meetings, none were at the US Open.

Minefield



So that this curse does not repeat itself, Alcaraz will have a more difficult picture ahead of him than Djokovic’s. The Murcian debuted against Dominik Koepfer and up to the quarterfinals he would have Lloyd Harris, Jordan Thompson and Cameron Norrie, but from there the road gets complicated; Jannik Sinner, champion in Toronto, in the quarterfinals, and Daniil Medvedev, finalist in 2019 and champion in 2020, in the semifinals. Djokovic has lost Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals and Holger Rune or Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

The pressure to defend the title, moreover, is all on Alcaraz’s side, and not on that of a Djokovic who could not compete here in 2022, because he was not vaccinated against the covid, and who does not have good memories of 2020 or of 2021. Three years ago he was disqualified for hitting a linesman with a ball, while in 2021 he suffered an anxiety attack when he was one match away from completing the Grand Slam. At Flushing Meadows he has won four titles, but the last one dates back to 2018.

“I try not to think about defending the title or anything like that,” insisted Alcaraz, who knows that he no longer has the covered poster like last year. «I try to repeat the training routine that went well for me last year. I am not aware of if I defend points or if I defend the title ». Even so, the US Open is the Grand Slam he is best at, where he not only won the title last year, but made the quarterfinals in 2021, until he had to withdraw due to a muscle problem.

The Murcian’s debut will be on Tuesday the 29th, against Koepfer, and on the main court, Arthur Ashe, after the match between Venus Williams and Greet Minnen. Djokovic’s first match will also be at the center, but on Monday, against Frenchman Alexandre Muller. “At my age,” said the Serbian, “I feel that every opportunity to play a Grand Slam is golden.”

With a 20-point difference in the ranking, if Djokovic, who does not defend anything because he did not participate last year, beats Muller, he will snatch number one from Alcaraz, who will then have an advantage in the final stretch of the year, since in 2022 he will only He played in Astana, Basel and Paris-Bercy, which means a booty of 360 points. Djokovic, for his part, will put 2,850 at stake, for victories in Tel Aviv, Astana and the ATP Finals, and the Paris-Bercy final.