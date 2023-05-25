Paris (AFP)

The draw for the French Open, the second of the four major tournaments, at Roland Garros, resulted in a potential confrontation between the world’s first and third seeds, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic, in the semi-finals, if the same logic were imposed.

The two stars were drawn in the first half of the tournament table, similar to the women’s draw, which placed Poland’s Iga Chevontec first with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the same half of the final draw, and thus they meet in the round of four if the same logic is imposed.

Djokovic is seeking the third title in Roland Garros and the 23rd in the four major tournaments, in order to be the only record holder in the number of major titles that he shares with the Spanish “matador” Rafael Nadal, the most prominent absentee due to injury from the tournament that he won 14 times “a record”. The last of which was last year, and he will be denied presence in it for the first time since his first participation in 2005.

Djokovic, the champion in 2016 and 2021, begins his career in the French Championship, the first since 1998 in the absence of Nadal or the retired Swiss Roger Federer, against the 114th-ranked American Alexander Kovačević.

Djokovic, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, suffered from a right elbow injury that hindered his season on the clay courts, and he failed to go beyond the quarter-finals in any of the three tournaments in which he participated on the clay courts this spring, and lost the top of the world rankings in favor of Alcaras, and even retreated. To third place behind Russian Daniel Medvedev, who won the Rome tournament last weekend.

On the other hand, Alcaras, the champion of Flushing Meadows last year and aspiring to his second major title, and Medvedev, crowned in the United States in 2021, begin their career at Roland Garros against a player emerging from the qualifiers.

The Greek lottery, Stefanos Tsitsipas, runner-up of the 2021 edition, was drawn on Alkarras Road, and he is likely to meet him in the quarter-finals.

In the women’s world, Chivontec begins its title defense campaign against Spain’s Christina Boxa, 67 in the world, who lost to Poland in the third round of the Australian Open this year.

And Chivontec, seeking to become the first champion to succeed in retaining the title at Roland Garros in 16 years, specifically since the Belgian trilogy, Justine Henin (from 2005 to 2007), suffered a thigh injury that forced her to withdraw from the semi-finals of the Rome tournament.

It is possible that American Coco Gauff, runner-up in 2022, will meet in the quarter-finals, and Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who crowned the Rome tournament last week, will meet in the round of four.

“This is my favorite tournament,” Chivontec said during the draw ceremony. “I always have this extra motivation to train harder here. I’m really excited to be here.”

On the other hand, Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, who won her first major title earlier this year, when she was crowned in Melbourne, begins her career against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Sabalenka failed to advance beyond the third round in Paris, despite reaching at least the semi-finals in the other three major tournaments.

For her part, American Jessica Pegula, third in the world, will meet in the first round with her compatriot Danielle Collins, runner-up in Australia in 2022, while Rybakina will play with a player emerging from the qualifiers.