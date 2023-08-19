Few people imagined, after the battle of Wimbledon, that the possibility of another final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz was so close to being able to take place. Expectations pointed, and continue to do so, to a dream final in Flushing Meadows between the two best players in the world. But the option of a meeting prior to the US Open was not in all the pools. But he is getting closer. The Spaniard, getting closer to his best tennis, must first surrender to Hurkacz; and the Serbian, who has returned to the US after two years, against Zverev. The Pole will look for Canada’s revenge against number one (this Saturday, not before 9:00 p.m., Movistar+) while the German wants to show that he is back after his serious ankle injury (early morning from Saturday to Sunday, not before the 1.00).

The Masters 1000 prior to a Grand Slam usually give rise to unexpected victories. It was already in Cincinnati last year with the title of Borna Coric, champion with the ranking lowest (152nd) in the history of the Masters. They are also used to surprising defeats, such as Alcaraz’s this year in Rome, before Roland Garros, when he lost in the third round to Fábián Marozsán (ranked 135th).

And this edition of the American tournament would not be an exception: Jannik Sinner, champion last week in Toronto, lost at the first exchange against Dusan Lajovic (6-4 and 7-6). Holger Rune, who will be seeded fourth in New York, was retiring with a back ailment and Casper Ruud, a finalist at the US Open last year, was unable to play in the second round against Max Purcell, defeated yesterday by Alcaraz. The seeded teams were gradually falling, with the exception of Carlos and Novak, who are still fighting for number one.

The man from El Palmar, who is one victory away from securing number one for the US Open, arrived with bad feelings from Toronto, suffered against Thompson in his first match in Cincinnati, improved against Tommy Paul and with determination surrendered to Australian Purcell this Friday . The rounds go by and his tennis progresses. “Right now I feel like I’m playing well. It is clear that I am not at my best level, that I can raise it, that’s for sure, but I feel that the rivals, when they face me, I would say that they play a little better. Obviously I also think that I can be better every day”, affirms the Murcian, who defines his week in Cincinnati as “surprising” and is preparing for another fight against the Polish Hurkacz: “Here in Cincinnati the track is a little faster than in Toronto , which best suits his tennis, with great serves and very powerful shots. I have to get my best level to beat him. He’s playing very well, it’s going to be a very interesting semi-final and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

On the other hand, Djokovic’s time in Cincinnati is being immaculate and he has not had any opposition. He was barely able to film himself in his debut due to Davidovich’s injury (6-4), he beat a reborn Monfils (6-3 and 6-2) and achieved his 19th victory against the Frenchman: it was the most uneven face-to-face in history of the ATP circuit (19-0). And ultimately he dominated the host Fritz from start to finish (6-0 and 6-4). Now Alexander Zverev (ranked 17th) awaits him in the penultimate round, already recovered from his terrible ankle injury at Roland Garros last year, who defeated Medvedev in the round of 16 and arrives with the aim of settling down again in the final rounds and fighting for big tournaments.

The semifinals in Cincinnati will be level, but in the atmosphere there is a hypothetical final between Alcaraz and Djokovic that would be the best appetizer before the last Grand Slam of the season.

