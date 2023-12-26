Saudi Arabia wants it all. With the money that it has left over and that never seems to run out, the Sovereign Fund of the Saudi country continues to bet on gaining prominence in the world of sports. And he doesn't rest even on Christmas. After the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar for its football league or the incorporation of Jon Rahm for the golf circuit, Riyadh today hosts an exhibition between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the two best players in the world, to give official start to the 2024 tennis season.

Under the name of Tennis Cup, the number 1 and number 2 in the ATP ranking will take to the court of the Kingdom Arena this afternoon (4:00 p.m.), in what will be their first match of the course, before traveling to Australia to play the Grand Inaugural slam of the 2024 season. The match between the Murcian and the Serbian can be seen on DAZN. It is the first of the new campaign, but the fifth of this 2023 that is already leaving us. The Serbian won three, but the most important (the Wimbledon final) went to Carlitos.

«I still try to go to the maximum. Win Grand Slams, be a candidate to reach the top and continue making history in this sport. That's the motivation, and I still feel very good on a physical level. At this age I have played, in 2023, one of the best seasons of my career, so yes, I am going to continue there. “I hope to be able to have a career that reaches 40 years or even beyond,” Djokovic declared yesterday in the run-up to this duel against Alcaraz in Riyadh.

The country's Sovereign Fund wants to organize a Masters 1000 starting in 2025 and today's match is a test for the Saudis

The Serbian once again praised the young tennis player from Murcia. «Definitely, Alcaraz is going to be one of the leaders of the future of tennis in the next 10 or 15 years, and I am sure that we will see many things from him, winning big tournaments. I think he is very good that we have another great rivalry in tennis. Alcaraz is the youngest number 1 in the history of our sport. He is only 20 years old, but he has won multiple Grand Slams and major titles. To already be a consistent player in the 'top 2' or 'top 3', for such a young tennis player, is incredible,” said the player from Belgrade.

“It's amazing to play here”



Djokovic sees no problem in playing in Saudi Arabia. On the contrary, he showed his happiness for spending these days in Riyadh, the Saudi capital. «Playing against Alcaraz, one of the best players in the world, here in Riyadh, is incredible for this sport. It reflects the growing popularity of tennis in the region. It is a great event to host the 2030 World Expo in Saudi Arabia. It symbolizes the country's growing presence on the world stage. “I am excited to see that Saudi Arabia opens its doors to the best athletes, artists and business leaders in the world,” stressed the world tennis number 1.

Despite criticism from many fans, who understand that athletes help whitewash the regime led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with their presence in the country, both Djokovic and Alcaraz are delighted. “I have no doubt that I will play there in the future,” Alcaraz said in September about his availability to participate in events like today's on Saudi soil. No sooner said than done. They called him, the offer to face Djokovic convinced him and today he will play for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Sovereign Fund has been negotiating for months with the ATP the acquisition of a license for a Masters 1000 category tournament for 2025. It would be played during the last week of December and the first week of January, disrupting the entire preparation calendar for the Open Australia. There have always been nine Masters 1000 on the calendar, although Monte Carlo is not mandatory and counts as a 500 in the score. For now, Saudi Arabia is content with organizing the 'Next Gen' Masters until 2027.

At the end of today's match, Djokovic will travel to Australia, where he will play in the United Cup as leader of the Serbian team. This is not the case with Carlitos, who will quickly fly back home, since he will participate in another exhibition tomorrow. This will be very different: in Murcia and for solidarity purposes. At around 8:30 p.m. he will take to the court at the Sports Palace to face Roberto Bautista.