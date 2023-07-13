He tried to blend in among the over 40,000 people present at Wimbledon for day number 9 of the most famous slam in the world. But with the NBA increasingly global, a basketball star doesn’t go unnoticed even in the temple of tennis. And so, while touring the All Englang Club, Jimmy Butler was recognized and stopped by fans for autographs and selfies. But what is the Heat star doing at Wimbledon? He keeps a promise made to Carlos Alcaraz.

“Wednesday I will be there to see all this in person” Butler wrote on Instagram commenting on a video of the world number 1 and one of his magic in the spectacular fourth round match against Matteo Berrettini, which the Spaniard won in 4 sets Monday. Jimmy kept his promise a day early, and even though his friend Carlos wasn’t on the pitch, he moved among the fans at the All England Club yesterday. A visit to the Wimbledon museum, a quick look at the matches on Central and Field N°1 and today the return for the match between his friend Alcaraz and Rune. The stop at Wimbledon for Butler is yet another holiday glamor that the 33-year-old Heat star allowed himself after the Finals loss against Denver, in which Butler was the best player in Miami. After his disappointment on the pitch, Jimmy flew to Brazil to see another of his sports friends: Neymar. The two made a couple for a few days, with Butler who never fails to show on social networks the coffees of the brand he has launched and the evenings spent having fun, with Neymar between bowling and parties. Even when landing in London, coffee took precedence, with a visit to a glamorous Coffee House in the center before moving on to Wimbledon.

With the number 1 in the tennis world, Butler shares the same agency. It was they, in February 2023, who organized the visit to Buenos Aires during the tournament which coincided with the break of the All Star Game in which the two met for the first time. “For me, meeting celebrities is a new thing – said Alcaraz in Argentina at the beginning of the year -. When I saw it I was like ‘Hey, that’s Jimmy Butler!’. I like the NBA, but sometimes it’s complicated from Spain: I follow Miami, the Lakers and many other teams. And I play as well.” The two met again in Miami at the end of March, with the Heat engaged in the final sprint to enter the playoffs and Carlos at the Miami Open. Alcaraz in Florida did not give up an NBA stop, attending the Heat-Knicks with Miami who gave him courtside tickets and a personalized jersey with number 23 (one that Miami retired in honor of Michael Jordan). Butler returned the visit a few days later, going to see the Spaniard play and congratulating him on his straight set win against Dusan Lajovic in the 3rd round. “He is not the number 1 in the world by chance – the Heat star from Alcaraz said at the time-. He’s always determined, he’s never scared and, most importantly, he seems to be having a lot of fun on the pitch. And I think that when you’re having fun and you know you’re the best, you go onto the pitch thinking you’re the best and the results come”. Kind of what Butler did this season, turning into the playoffs and dragging Miami on an unexpected ride up to the NBA Finals, then lost to Denver. Now he has moved up to Wimbledon to see his friend Alcaraz. And make sure he hasn’t lost that alpha dog mentality that unites them and makes them special.