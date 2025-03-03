03/03/2025



Updated at 12: 34h.





The Sports Awards Festival takes shape in Madrid, with the presentation of the nominees for this 2025 edition. And there was no missing great representatives of the Planet Sports such as Nadia Comaneci, the former player of the All Blacks Sean Fitzpatrick, the skater Katarina Witt, Fabio Capello, Enrique Cerezo -President of the Atlétic Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, and José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of the city. The awards gala will take place on April 21, also in Madrid for the second consecutive year.

«Madrid is proud to host these awards, especially in the twenty -fifth edition. Last year he appeared as never before, with the wake of magnificent athletes who, as Mandela said, are able to change the world. On April 21 it is a window to the world to say that Madrid is the city of sport. They are those that collect excellence, but from encouraging and instilling the values ​​of sport to all of us who move in this city, because it can be practiced regardless of the abilities we can have. Long life to the Laureus and long life to Madrid, we are the perfect marriage, ”Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, said in his speech.

«Madrid is the city of sport -he commented Comaneci– And I am always happy to return to this act of the Laureus. And for those nominated in artistic gymnastics, such as Rebeca Andrade. He came when he was 10 years old to one of the schools and I saw his potential, and now he has returned in a great way. And Simone Biles, who has a great opportunity to win this award again. As a gymnast, thank you very much to the laureus to see us ». The gymnast said that the image of kneeling Biles to honor Andrade at the Olympic Games of Paris 2024 represents something inherent in sport, respect. “And that never goes out of style.”

Witt recalled that he enjoyed a lot at the Olympic Games because he could watch sports that normally do not come on television. “One of the main objectives of sport is to change the lives of people. And that is what I am living in the academy laureus, with all the programs that have been created around the world, in which seven million children are participating who are improving their life. The aptitudes you build when you do sports always remain. And to be able His projects, with girls in the Harlem: “The lives of many girls are being changed, giving them the opportunity to grow with self -confidence, with tools to be leaders in the future.”









“Spain is being a football power, with a lot of quality. They win too many titles,” he joked Capello. “In this second year there are also many Spanish players nominated. What is doing Spanish sport is something to value: dominating in this way is difficult.” The Italian also explained his emotional encounter with Nelson Mandela in 1992, for a football match that was played at the All Blacks stadium. “This incredible community of sport excites me. And seeing the kids do the sport: play, be together … it’s wonderful.” On the nominees of the three Spanish football teams (Real Madrid National, Barcelona Women and the National Team), the former coach told the Spanish team. “I know how difficult it is to take a national team and that is what moves the fans throughout Spain.” “Aitana does something that others can’t do. She is the best player,” Capello said. “And Yamal is doing important things. He is an extraordinary player, a top, but does not reach Messi’s genius, so it is better not to compare them for the moment.”

Tennis also has its representation quota in these laureus 2025, although with the prominent absence of Jannik Sinner, discarded from these nominations for the doping sanction. So among the candidates is Carlos Alcaraz, winner of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympic silver in Paris 2024.

Present at the gala too Teresa Peraleswhich also celebrates 25 years of its first Paralympic medal. “I still have a hard time talking about Paris 2024 and not get excited. Especially if you know the story behind this last medal. My disability has evolved a lot, and I can no longer move my left arm. His next challenge: “In sports, I still think of Los Angeles 28. Seven games are fine, but eight would be wonderful. 28 medals is phenomenal, but 29 would be incredible.”

“I’m very proud to be here,” he said Luis de la Fuente– It is wonderful to be nominated and it means a lot for many players and colleagues that we have seen that with sacrifice, things are achieved. “On Spanish football, he commented:” There is a lot of very good raw material and objectives to continue exciting. Yamal works for the team, is humble. It has a good projection, but it has to be very well advised and accompanied so that these compliments do not become criticism. With prudence that this type of young soccer players requires. “

The event closed the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso: “To all present, and the athletes: Thank you very much for honor The region.

Nominees list

Male athlete of the year

Carlos Alcaraz (tennis)

Mondo Duplantis (athletics)

Leon Marchand (Swimming)

Tadej pogaçar (cycling)

Max Verstappen (Formula 1)

Female athlete of the year

Simone Biles (artistic gymnastics)

Aitana Bonmatí (Soccer)

Sifan Hassan (athletics)

Faith Kipyegon (athletics)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Athletics)

Aryna Sabalenka (Tennis)

Team of the year

Female Barcelona (football)

Real Madrid Male (Soccer)

Boston Celtics (basketball)

McLaren (Formula 1)

Spanish male soccer team

Basketball male United States selection

World Revelation of the Year

Julien Alfred (Athletics)

Bayer Leverkusen (Soccer)

Summer McIntosh (Swimming)

Letsile Tebogo (Athletics)

Victor Wenbanyama (Basketball)

Lamine Yamal (Soccer)

World Return of the Year

Rebeca Andrade (Artistic Gymnastics)

CAELEB DRESSEL (Swimming)

Lara Gut-Behrami (Alpine skiing)

Marc Márquez (Motorcycling)

RISHABH PANT (CRACHET)

Ariarne Titmus (Swimming)

Year action athlete

Yuto Horigome (skate)

Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

Caroline Marks (Surf)

Aleksandra Miroslaw (climbing)

Tom Pidcock (mountain cycling)

Arisa Trew (skating)

Paralympic athlete of the year

Catherine Debrunner (athletics)

Tokito Oda (chair tennis)

Teresa Perales (Swimming)

Matt Stutzman (Arch)

Jiang Yuyan (Swimming)

What (bádminton)

Laureus Sport for Good

Figure Skating in Harlem (United States)

Kick4Life (Lesoto)

Kind Surf (Spain)

Liberi Nantes (Italy)

Paris Basket 18 (France)

Street League (United Kingdom)