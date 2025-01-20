For example, the serve: Novak Djokovic places his right foot further back at this Australian Open; He bends his knees earlier and rotates his hips more. Therefore, when he raises his arm (his elbow is more bent), the club face points to the other side of the net. Then he takes off: he sent his first serve on the journey at an average speed of 193 km/h; eight more than in 2024, when he failed in the semifinals to tournament winner Jannik Sinner. Second serve: 160 km/h average, six more than last year.

It’s tiny, barely noticeable nuances that Djokovic has changed; But these details are likely to be important on Tuesday at the first mega men’s match in Melbourne: Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz. He said: “The quarter-finals shouldn’t be a game like that.”

Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open :Faint attack, net broken, but still won Jannik Sinner suffers from the heat in the round of 16, is led off the field, comes back – and beats Holger Rune in a turbulent match. The victory is a message to the competition.

That’s right: the two have played against each other seven times so far, Djokovic has led 4:3 since winning the Olympic final in Paris, and they have never met before the semi-finals. It is the first best-of-five duel on hard court; the first on the ultra-fast surface in the Rod Laver Arena. “It will be different than on grass or sand,” says Alcaraz: “Every player has weaknesses that are more or less apparent on one surface or another – but the weaknesses themselves remain the same. I know exactly what I have to do in the quarterfinals.” Because it also depends on mental details, that’s a little message to Djokovic: I know you and I’m prepared for it.

Alcaraz has also come to Australia with a new serve movement. He raises his right arm more quickly and pulls his right leg forward more quickly for a faster, more powerful jump; the speed is now at least in the 2024 Djokovic range. Fast enough, Alcaraz thinks. After his second-round victory, he scribbled on the glass of the courtside camera: “Am I a serve bot?” Am I a serving robot?

“If I thought about everything he has won, I would never be able to compete against him,” says Alcaraz

He has only allowed his opponents ten break points so far, and that’s exactly what is needed against Djokovic: give the weakness sniffer as few moments as possible in which he feels that he could now give his opponent doubts as the best return player in history. If he fights for points, wins them and shows the opponent through positioning for the next point: Well, then push the ball over the net and see what happens. “I see everything in my opponent: how he breathes, the expression on his face,” says Djokovic: “Not just on the court, by the way, but beforehand. We can’t avoid each other in the catacombs. The fight begins before we step onto the field.”

The mental is one of Djokovic’s favorite topics, which is why one could also – which is always possible in times of attention-grabbing – talk about Djokovic’s furore after the round of 16: He felt himself and his Serbian compatriots through a (actually tasteless) contribution from an Australian TV He insulted the reporter who called Djokovic “overestimated” and “washed up” and mocked the Serb’s fans. Djokovic refused the on-court interview and demanded an apology. They existed now, so you can turn to sports.

Novak Djokovic has won everything you can win – now it’s about the 25th Grand Slam title, which would make him unique across the genders in tennis. (Photo: Vincent Thian/AP/dpa)

Alcaraz wants to win the Australian Open before his 22nd birthday Career Grand Slam complete, winning all four major cups. He would be the youngest in history. He has until 2027 to equal this record, which Nadal currently holds. Djokovic has long since won the Grand Slam; since winning the Olympics, he has, so to speak, finished playing tennis: He has won everything that can be won – rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are each missing a few little things. His aim now is to build an additional mountain over the Mount Rushmore of tennis using only his likeness; The 25th Grand Slam title would make him unique across genders and, according to coach Andy Murray, “one of the best athletes in history across all disciplines.”

Speaking of Murray: That’s exactly why Djokovic brought his former rival into the team: because of nuances like the movement when serving, which should ultimately influence the big picture. Even on Monday during training, they were working on perfecting the foot position when serving from the right: a little more open for more hip rotation and thus the few more km/h that it takes to prevent Alcaraz from getting into a rally in the first place.

Of course, Djokovic is not afraid of long rallies, quite the opposite. He draws energy from letting himself and his opponents suffer. Only: At 37 years old, he wants to play as little of it as possible on his own serve, because there is another interesting detail from the first games at the Australian Open. Djokovic’s rallies have taken an average of 4.5 strokes so far. In total, he hit the ball 2,079 times, while Alcaraz, who is 16 years his junior, only hit the ball 1,439 times – 30 percent less. Alcaraz has also been on the pitch for more than three hours less than his opponent on Tuesday.

“In terms of intensity, I expect a duel like before against Nadal, we have already had some long battles with long rallies. He is dynamic, explosive; great to watch him – not so great to play against him,” says Djokovic. However, when he feels comfortable, he doesn’t really care who is on the other side of the net: “On a good day, and I’ve had two very good rounds, I can beat anyone.” This duel has long since begun , of course Alcaraz knows that too – and he says: “If I thought about everything he has won, I would never be able to compete against him. But: I know my strengths. I know that I can play good tennis against him and beat him. That’s all I think about when I play against him.”