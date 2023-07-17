The Wimbledon champion at the awards ceremony: “Even if I had lost I would have been proud of what I did, including playing in a final against a legend like Novak”

by correspondent Davide Chinellato





LONDON

Carlos Alcaraz had a dream when he started playing tennis: to win Wimbledon. He now has that dream in his hands, with the trophy just presented to him by Princess Kate on the Central after he did a feat that seemed impossible: beat Novak Djokovic, knocked out 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3 -6 6-4 in a battle of four hours and 42′ already entered the history of tennis. “It’s a dream come true for me – says the Spaniard on the pitch, with the spectators breaking his words with well-deserved applause -. It’s nice to have won, but even if I had lost I would have been proud of what I did. including playing in a final against a legend like Novak. It’s a dream to be at this level, especially for me as a 20-year-old boy.” See also Juventus-Udinese / Sottil: "It's a shame because the goal came from our mistake"

NOVAK — Everything happens so fast in Alcaraz’s life lately, as the progress he’s made on grass is lightning fast (“I thought I’d only have problems with you on clay or at most hard courts, but not on grass” joked Djokovic) . “I fell in love with grass – says Carlos -. It’s incredible, I didn’t think I could play at this level in such a short time. I’m enthusiastic about the work we did with my team for the season on grass: I learned quickly and I’m proud that I did.” He did it so well that he took his first Wimbledon, that he knocked out Djokovic, one of his heroes, one who hadn’t lost a final at the All England Club since 2013 and had won the last 45 matches on Central, the longest streak ever. “I can only compliment someone like Novak because he’s incredible – says Alcaraz on the Central -. I started playing by looking at him, he was practically already winning when I was born. He said that 36 is the new 26: well, he did established”. See also Brozovic leaves Inter. The auction is ready: Juventus are waiting

regal — Alcaraz took his dream in front of the heir to the throne of England and the trophy from Princess Kate, but King Felipe Vi, the ruler of Spain, was also in the royal box to see him. “I’m really proud that he came here to cheer for me – says the new King of Wimbledon, in his still uncertain but still effective English -. I hope he comes to see me more often, because I won two out of two finals in front of him” . The way Alcaraz played, the way he bewitched Djokovic, this seems destined not to be the last final he will play in front of King Felipe.