Buenos Aires (Reuters)

World number two Carlos Alcaras returned after a nearly four-month injury layoff to win 6-2 4-6 6-2 over Laslo Derry at the Argentine Open.

Under the floodlights in Buenos Aires, Alcaras claimed his first victory since suffering an abdominal injury during the Paris Masters last November.

Alcaras said, “It is a wonderful feeling to return to victories. I have been away from tournaments and matches for a long time. Finally, I achieved my first victory in 2023.

The 19-year-old, who withdrew from the Australian Open due to a leg injury and lost the top rankings to Novak Djokovic, advanced to the quarter-finals, where he will face Dusan Lajovic.