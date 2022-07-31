Umag (AFP)

Spain’s Carlos Alcaras, the defending champion and ranked fifth in the world, survived a troubling ankle injury and a marathon match that lasted 3 hours, against Italian Giulio Zibieri in the semi-finals of the Croatian Umag Tennis Tournament, to reach his sixth final this year.

The 19-year-old, who will rise to fourth in the world, beat his opponent, ranked 168 in the world, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 on Croatian clay courts, hoping to continue the campaign to defend the title he won last year, and opened his first titles with it, which reached to Five, including four this year, and two of them in the 1,000-point Masters courses.

Alcaras overcame an injury to his right ankle, after slipping in the second set, which required the intervention of a doctor, and he hopes to be fit for the final against second-seeded Yannick Sener, who easily beat qualifier Franco Agamenone 6-1 6-3 in a match with Italian “flavour.”

“It’s great to be in the final here again, I enjoy playing here in Umag,” said the Spaniard, who is playing for the second time in the final of a tournament, after losing last week to Italian Lorenzo Musseti in the Hamburg final.

“At the moment the ankle is good, I don’t feel much now, let’s see this evening, but I will say that I will be ready for the final.”

And he added, “It would be amazing in my 100 matches to win, and of course it’s great to be number 4 on Monday, it’s great for me, but now I’m just focused on the final.”

This year, Alcaras won four titles in Rio, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.