The young Spanish promising Carlos Alcaras, ranked eleventh in the world, won the Barcelona 500-point title on clay by defeating his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the final Sunday 6-3,6-2.

Alcaras, 18, who is proving with time to be the most prominent emerging face in the world of yellow football, lifted his fourth title in his professional career and the third this year after the Miami Masters and Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s a title that means a lot to me,” he said after the victory, which will take him to ninth place in the world rankings on Monday. “I’ve followed this course since I was young. I’ve always wanted to go into it and of course win it. I’m very, very happy to be a part of this history.”

Alcaras had previously eliminated Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth in the world, from the quarter-finals, while the rain postponed his quarter-final match with Australian Alex de Minaur to Sunday, which he narrowly decided after three hours and 40 minutes, in the longest match of a confrontation in which whoever achieves two sets of Three this year.

He saved in the match two points for losing before he settled it 6-7.7-6 6-4, nearly three hours before the final.

Theoretically, Carreno Busta was supposed to enter the match comfortably, after he settled his confrontation with Argentine Diego Schwarzman in the semi-finals also on Sunday, with two clean sets, but the young man beat the 30-year-old in their first ever confrontation, depriving his compatriot of the first title of this year and seventh in his career.

Alcaras did not lose any final match he reached, and in the four finals, he scored eight sets and lost only one.

Alcaras lost the third round of the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, but all eyes will be on him at Roland Garros, which begins on May 22.

In a remarkable irony, he will be the youngest player to enter the top ten club since his compatriot Rafael Nadal in 2005, after he also won the Barcelona tournament.