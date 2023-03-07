The Sewer City Council will recover the land that it ceded to the Ministry of Defense for the construction of a new National Police station. The mayor, Joaquín Buendía, sent a letter last week to the head of this ministerial department, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, reminding him that the City Council ceded the land, after a plenary agreement in 2017, for this project. Buendía regrets that the term to start the procedures for this construction expired in September of last year, so the Corporation will begin the reversal of the aforementioned plot next month.

“Dear Minister. On October 19, 2021, I sent him a letter in which I reminded him of the unfortunate situation in our National Police station. At the same time, I conveyed to him the urgency of starting the construction of a new one, for which the Sewer Plenary agreed to the transfer of a 1,800-square-meter plot of land”, Mayor Buendía details to Minister Marlaska. “A maximum period of five years was set for its use and, after that period, the land would revert to the City Council,” he adds.

Specifically, the plenary agreement of September 28, 2017 established the concession of the property and a maximum period of five years to start the project, “the destination must be maintained, at least, for the following thirty years, so that in the event of non-compliance will suffice notarial deed of evidence of facts (…) to re-register in the Property Registry the land in favor of the City Council, with its belongings and accessories, by right of reversion, “explains Buendía.

But it was on April 25, 2018 when the act of delivery of the plot to the State Security Infrastructure and Equipment Management was signed. “In any case, in September 2022 the agreed free transfer period was exceeded, without the construction of the necessary National Police station having been executed,” Buendía laments in his letter.

Criticism for the silence of the Ministry



Buendía criticizes that, over the last few months, he has repeatedly contacted this ministerial department to request a meeting or a telephone service, in order to “find out the planning and status of the start-up of the project, having obtained neither the requested meeting nor a telephone service in this regard.

“As already announced in a letter from 2021, and greatly regretting the love and respect that this City Council has for the work of the National Police, I inform you that next April the procedures will be launched to carry out the reversal of the aforementioned property, “says Buendía. «I again invite whoever corresponds to be able to transfer to this City Council the planning or project, if any, of the new National Police station, both in person and in writing or by telephone, so that our services legal, the maintenance of the assignment can be assessed, “adds Buendía.