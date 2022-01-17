EP Murcia Monday, January 17, 2022, 4:21 p.m.



Last year, no thermometer in the country exceeded the registered mark in Alcantarilla on August 15, when an intense heat wave reached maximums of up to 47 degrees, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The heatwave also left 46 degrees in the municipality of Murcia that day, the third highest maximum at the national level during 2021, behind the 46.9 degrees registered at the Córdoba airport on August 14.

In fact, the annual climatic balance of the Aemet indicates that in 17 main stations, especially in the south and center of the Peninsula, absolute heat records were reached, and in four of them the highest minimum was also recorded on those days since their respective historical series had begun.

The document indicates that 2021 was the eighth warmest year and also the eighth driest so far in the 21st century in Spain as a whole, and the fifth warmest worldwide since there are records. Specifically, it points out that 2021 was “very warm”, with an average temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius (ºC); that is, half a degree above the average annual value of the reference period (1981-2010), which places the recently ended year as the tenth warmest in fifty years, since records began in 1961, and the eighth warmest in the XXI century. The Aemet also highlights that this has been the eighth year in a row with an average temperature that is above the normal average value.

In addition to being very warm, 2021 had a dry character, finishing as the 14th driest year since the start of the series in 1961 and the 8th of the 21st century. By area, 2021 was “very hot or extremely hot” in Andalusia and the Region of Murcia, and between “warm and very hot” in the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, although with some isolated areas where it was “normal”. As for the Canary Islands, the exercise had a “variable” character, although as a whole it was “warm”.

The anomalies were more than 1ºC positive in most of Andalusia, the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Catalonia, and it remained between 0 and 1ºC more in the rest of the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

Regarding the most significant ephemeris, the annual balance recalls that the highest average annual temperature was reached at the main station of Morón de la Frontera since data began to be recorded in 1956. Also at that station and at the airport of Palma de Mallorca, the annual average of the daily minimums was the highest since their respective historical series began.

Cold wave



As for the cold, the report states that throughout the year there were two cold waves. The first, short, between January 5 and 8, while the second, of exceptional intensity, was observed between days 11 and 18 of the same month, after the snowfalls of the Filomena storm.

The lowest temperatures of 2021 were observed in the early morning of January 12 in the areas of the interior of the peninsula affected by the snowfall of Filomena. Among the main stations, the -25.2°C in Molina de Aragón, the -21°C in Teruel, the -14°C in the Albacete airbase and the -13.7°C observed in Torrejón de Ardoz stood out.

In the main stations of Cuatro Vientos and Getafe, in Madrid, and also in those of Teruel and Toledo, the lowest temperature recorded in that episode constituted an absolute record for minimum temperature since the beginning of the respective series. An absolute record for the lowest maximum daily temperature since the beginning of the series was also recorded at the Torrejón station, with a maximum of 0°C on January 8.

The level of rain falls by 11%



The year was dry in general, since in the whole of Spain an average precipitation value of 569 liters per square meter was reached, which is 89% of normal for the reference period 1981-2010.

By areas, 2021 was “between humid and very humid” in the Cantabrian coast, the western part of Navarra, La Rioja, the southwest quadrant of Aragón, the center and east of Castilla y León, the east of Castilla-La Mancha and the southeast of Madrid, in addition of the Region of Murcia, the south of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

On the contrary, the year ended as a “dry or very dry” year in Galicia, northern Castilla-León, northern Aragón, Catalonia -where it has reached an extremely dry character in some areas-, areas of the Valencian Community, Extremadura, almost all of Andalusia and the Canary Islands.

The accumulated precipitation in 2021 was below normal in Galicia, part of Castilla-León, northeastern half of Aragón, Catalonia, areas of the Valencian Community, Extremadura, almost all of Andalusia and the Canary Islands, where the precipitation was lower to 25 percent of the normal value in some islands.

In contrast, the accumulated precipitation exceeded 100 hundred of the normal value in the Cantabrian coast, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, the southwestern half of Aragón, the center and east of Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, the southeastern half of Madrid, as well as inland areas of Extremadura, Region of Murcia, southern Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

As for the ephemeris, among the values ​​of maximum daily precipitation recorded in a main observatory in the year 2021, the 134 liters per square meter that fell on March 5 in Ceuta stand out; 101 liters per square meter in Fuenterrabía (Guipúzcoa) on December 9 and 95 liters per square meter in Daroca (Zaragoza). In addition, on November 22 in Tortosa (Tarragona) 125 liters per square meter fell, which represents a new absolute maximum of daily precipitation in this station that accumulates data since 1920.